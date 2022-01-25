Future of Waterford Search and Rescue base secured after contract change

Following discussions at Cabinet on Tuesday, the new Coast Guard Search and Rescue contract will specify the need for the four current bases in Waterford, Sligo, Dublin and Shannon to be retained
The R117 helicopter operates out of Waterford, and its crews had a busy year in 2021. Having typically responded to around 700 calls a year, this increased to over 900 last year. Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 15:15
Sean Murray

The Government will change the specifications for the new Coast Guard Search and Rescue contract, quelling doubts over the future of the Waterford R117 base.

Locals had feared it could be lost under the new contract, and said it would be “scandalous” and “shocking” if it were to happen.

However, following discussions at Cabinet on Tuesday, the contract will specify the need for the four bases in Waterford, Sligo, Dublin and Shannon to be retained.

The tender for the €800m contract had stated there should be a “minimum” of three helicopters included in the new deal. This has prompted fears that Waterford could lose its helicopter base, which would have ramifications for the South and South-East region.

The R117 helicopter operates out of Waterford, and its crews had a busy year in 2021. Having typically responded to around 700 calls a year, this increased to over 900 last year.

Local representatives in the South-East region had pressed the Government to clarify the future of the Waterford base, and ensure it would not be lost under the new contract.

Last week, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it was a “critical” issue and the Government would ensure the tender was handled in a “proper, organised way so that we get the best value and so that we get the best service”.

'Life or death' issue

He called it a “life or death” issue and said “we have to get it right”.

A statement from the Department of Transport said: “The amendment will ensure the delivery of wider Government policies concerning balanced and even distribution of State services and investment, particularly the needs of island and rural communities.

“It will also support and protect other public policy priorities, such as the State’s response to emerging trade patterns post-Brexit, and priorities under the Climate Action Plan.” 

Green Party TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh said the new tender documents would specify four locations as a minimum and would also specify that the existing four locations would remain.

He said this would “put the issue to bed” for the next decade, and was “very welcome news”.

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe said: “This is such an important service for the South-East and have been of great comfort to many families.” 

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said: “There were fears that one base could be scrapped but thankfully that has been avoided following strong representations from TDs and senators across the South-East.

"It is great news that all four bases will be retained, with no threat to the Waterford-based Rescue 117 service.”

