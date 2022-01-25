Cork County Council to set up campaign to counter violence against women

Councillor Eileen Lynch proposed the council run a media campaign working alongside SafeIreland, Women’s Aid and the National Women’s Council
Cork County Council to set up campaign to counter violence against women

Councillor Eileen Lynch said: “I’d like to acknowledge that of course both women and men experience gender-based violence, but the majority of victims are women and girls." File photo

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 14:42
Sean O’Riordan

A campaign is to be mounted by Cork County Council stressing physical and mental violence against women is totally unacceptable. 

It has been prompted by the recent killing of Ashling Murphy.

Although the campaign call for action was led by women councillors, it was unanimously supported by their male colleagues who were equally appalled by the death of the young teacher.

The campaign was requested by Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch, a young solicitor, who said Ms Murphy's killing had “led to a national outpouring of sympathy, fear and disgust". 

“It's our duty to do what we can to open dialogue around gender-based abuse and violence towards women and we need to take action. Words and platitudes are simply not enough,” Ms Lynch said.

“I’d like to acknowledge that of course both women and men experience gender-based violence, but the majority of victims are women and girls. 244 women have been murdered by men in Ireland since 1996,” she said. 

Violence against women is endemic. WHO data shows that one-in-three women will suffer physical or sexual abuse from a partner during their life time.

Ms Lynch said Covid lockdowns have seen an increase in gender-based abuse and as a councillor she has dealt with many women who have been victims.

“All women have at least once crossed the road to avoid a stranger, walked to their car with keys grasped in their hands just in case, not gone out walking after a certain time because it’s not safe. I wouldn’t chance it. As a young woman, I’m sick of it,” she said.

She proposed the council run a media campaign working alongside SafeIreland, Women’s Aid and the National Women’s Council.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said he'd be happy to work with councillors on a campaign. “I'd be particularly keen to get the right advice on this,” Mr Lucey said.

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

#Violence against women#Domestic ViolencePlace: CorkPerson: Ashling MurphyOrganisation: Cork County Council
