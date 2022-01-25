Gardaí appeal for information to help find missing Cork man

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from his home in the city.
William O'Toole, 47, has been missing from the Churchfield area since Monday morning.
He is described as being 5' 9" in height with a stocky build, brown hair and green eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top and black jeans. He usually wears a grey cap as in the image above.
Gardaí and Mr O'Toole's family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information that could help find him to come forward.
Anyone with information on William's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.