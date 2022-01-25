Gardaí appeal for information to help find missing Cork man

William O'Toole, 47, has been missing from the Churchfield area since Monday morning.
Gardaí appeal for information to help find missing Cork man

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top and black jeans. He usually wears a grey cap as in the image above.

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 13:11

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from his home in the city.

William O'Toole, 47, has been missing from the Churchfield area since Monday morning.

He is described as being 5' 9" in height with a stocky build, brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top and black jeans. He usually wears a grey cap as in the image above.

Gardaí and Mr O'Toole's family are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information that could help find him to come forward.

Anyone with information on William's whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Limerick recorded worst overcrowding any hospital has seen since TrolleyWatch started counting Limerick recorded worst overcrowding any hospital has seen since TrolleyWatch started counting
Irish fishers to peacefully disrupt Russian plans for naval exercise off Cork coast Irish fishers to peacefully disrupt Russian plans for naval exercise off Cork coast
Men 'need to do better', Ashling Murphy vigil hears Men 'need to do better', Ashling Murphy vigil hears
Gardaí appeal for information to help find missing Cork man

Backseat baby — woman gives birth in her car on the way to CUMH

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices