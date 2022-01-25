Irish fishers to peacefully disrupt Russian plans for naval exercise off Cork coast

Irish fishers are planning to peacefully disrupt plans by the Russian Navy to conduct military exercises 240km off the coast of Cork next month.

The artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Patrick Murphy, chief executive of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the area was very important for fishers and that they wanted to protect biodiversity and marine life.

There are currently half a billion tonnes of blue whiting in the area that move up along the coastline, he said.

Mr Murphy said his members felt this was a very serious issue. He referred to the Green Party leader Eamon Ryan who had been on the radio programme earlier talking about the importance of fuel.

“This is the same for us. This isn't about €100 per person, this is the livelihoods of fishermen and fishing families all around the coastline here," Mr Murphy said.

"We've already seen 25% of what we were allowed to catch taken from us in the Brexit negotiations, and the cure to that is to wipe out one-third of the fleet again? Another 60 boats are looking to be decommissioned by this Government.

“We’re entitled to go fishing here. It’s our waters. Can you imagine if the Russians were applying to go onto the mainland of Ireland to go launching rockets, how far would they get with that? It's no different to fishermen, this is our ground, this is our farm, this is where we earn our living.

On Monday the Russian ambassador to Ireland, Yuri Filatov, said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are a “non-story”. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Why should somebody be able to come in and do that in our waters? This is going to affect our livelihoods and the marine life. There's seismic activity out there for years and it actually changed the migratory pattern of tuna at one stage.

“This is a very important ground where fish come to spawn and we don't know what's going on out here.

“We should be entitled to go fishing there, and if we're fishing there then these boats, these warships shouldn't be having war games”.

On Monday the Russian ambassador to Ireland said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are a “non-story”.

At a press conference in the Russian Embassy on Monday, Yury Filatov downplayed the significance of the navy exercises after concerns were raised by the Irish Government.

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney had earlier said the plans were “not welcome”.

Mr Murphy pointed out that the ships would likely be followed by submarines and asked what would happen if the fishing gear and nets got tangled with a submarine. This was a real concern as fishing boats had been sunk by submarines in the past.

“We in our industry feel nothing's being done here, like everything else, and we want to act. We're not going to face down boats, we're not going to take them on that way, but we are definitely making a point here and we want our Government to do something for us.

“Getting rid of us is not the cure, trust me.”