Expert: Russia believe Ireland a 'weak spot' between Nato's biggest powers

An international relations expert says Russia’s exercises off the south coast of Ireland showed how Moscow had identified a “weak spot” just inside Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Russian naval exercises are due to take place in early February, approximately 240km off the southwest coast and within Ireland’s EEZ, but not in the country's territorial waters.

“Russia has been - very typically - probing Irish political resolve and military capabilities over the last decade," said Edward Burke, Associate Professor in International Relations at Nottingham University.

“This escalation in activity underlines that they believe they have found a European weak link, right next to NATO’s second and third most important member states.

“It is apparent that Ireland lacks the air defence, naval and counter-intelligence capabilities - and military alliances - to deter Russia when it comes to its increasingly aggressive posture towards EU and NATO member states in the North Atlantic.”

The Government has told Russia that naval exercises off the Irish coast are "not welcome" but Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has accepted that they are legal.

Speaking to reporters at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Mr Coveney said that while there is nothing illegal about the drills, Ireland has told Russia they are not welcome.

"That is in international waters, but it is also part of the Exclusive Economic Zone of Ireland. And so we don't have power to prevent this happening, but certainly, I've made it clear to the Russian Ambassador in Ireland, that it's not welcome. This isn't the time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what's happening with and in Ukraine at the moment."

Minister for foreign affairs Simon Coveney, left, speaks with Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes during a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

The Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuriy Filatov dismissed concerns about the manoeuvres as "completely overblown".

“The issue of the upcoming planned exercises by the Russian Navy in the Atlantic has been hugely overblown.

“The exercises have been duly notified to the corresponding air traffic and maritime authorities of Ireland.

“All rules pertaining to the safety of air and maritime traffic are strictly followed."

Eoin McNamara, visiting research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) in Helsinki, said Russia was very skilful at sending signals it thinks might build insecurity in others to its advantage.

“Taking place in close proximity to telecommunications cables and an international air transport corridor, this naval exercise aimed to signal that Russia can exploit Irish vulnerabilities to cause threats if a conflict between Moscow and the West intensifies,” he said.

He said the exercise might have been planned a while in advance, as a rival power, Britain, was likely a target for Russian signalling with this exercise.

“With Britain outside the EU and Ireland outside NATO, institutional opportunities to improve defence cooperation between Dublin and London are very limited at the present time.”

The Irish Examiner asked the Defence Forces what monitoring activity it will be conducting in relation to the planned Russian exercise and if any third countries will also be facilitated in monitoring the exercise.

It a short statement, the Defence Forces said: "Óglaigh na hÉireann does not comment on specific operational deployments."