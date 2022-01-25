State concedes in challenge to 'crazy' flood plan for Blackpool

Save Our Bride Otters (SOBO) said that the State conceded that there was insufficient public consultation on the flood scheme
The Bride River at Orchard Court, Blackpool in Cork is set to be covered in concrete as part of the flood protection measures for the area. Photo: Larry Cummins

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 12:13
Steve Neville

The Government has conceded its case in a judicial review against a flood scheme brought by an advocacy group in Cork.

Save Our Bride Otters (SOBO) said last night that the State conceded on one of the grounds brought by the group – that there was insufficient public consultation on the flood scheme.

The group sought the review after permission was granted by the Minister of Public Expenditure to the Office of Public Works (OPW) to proceed with the Blackpool Flood Relief Scheme.

SOBO was objecting to the scheme on several grounds, including the culverting of 350m of the River Bride.

The group said the scheme “would have left a village that was built on the banks of a river, without a river. Save Our Bride Otters had no option but to challenge the minister's decision.” 

A statement from the group added: “We want the best flooding solution for Blackpool - a solution that not only protects Blackpool village but enhances it. This is what the village deserves.” 

The river Bride in Blackpool homes a number of animals, including the grey heron, Irish dipper and the Eurasian otter. SOBO say it has “unquantifiable value to the people of Blackpool, an area already lacking in green space”.

A before and after image of the flood defences for Orchard Court in Blackpool.
Chris Moody, from SOBO, said that what happens next is up to the OPW and the Minister for Public Expenditure. He told the Irish Examiner they have said all along that there are a number of other options.

The group said the OPW "has identified three other viable alternatives (in the Scheme Options Report) to protect Blackpool from flooding including upstream storage.

"Upstream storage was the cheapest of the options considered by the OPW and it would reduce the need for hard defences on the scheme and leave Blackpool village with a river."

Mr Moody, who lives near the river, said the other alternatives were discounted for various reasons but that they could be adjusted and solved.

“The cost to Blackpool is just too great,” he said, adding that it was a “crazy plan” to cover up the river.

Michael Moynihan: If flood relief is worth doing in Blackpool, it’s worth doing right

Latest

