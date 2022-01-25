Plans to upgrade parking at popular Co Cork beach

Plans are being drawn up to upgrade parking facilities at a popular seaside area and at a greenway.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley asked officials attending a meeting of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council to look at an overhaul of the car park at Fountainstown.

“The area needs to be resurfaced. There are also three to four vendors who park along the seafront with generators and they take up to eight spots. The old toilet units (around 30 years old) need to be updated as well. Can we look at creating designated spots for the vendors who are parking in the area?”

It was pointed out by officials that cars are also parking on the double yellow lines on the slipway, but there isn’t the presence of a traffic warden in the area on weekends to address this.

Independent Councillor Ben Dalton-O’Sullivan agreed with Ms Buckley and said the local community association were doing tremendous work trying to keep the area tidy.

Fine Gael Councillor Jack White agreed the toilets need a big upgrade.

Having fun in the surf at Fountainstown Beach. Picture: Provision

“It is one of the most important beaches in the county. Dog fouling is also very prevalent there, maybe we can put up some signage to deter that,” Mr White added.

“It’s a wonderful amenity, particularly during good weather,” Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus McGrath said.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh said he’s received representations from locals about the need for some traffic calming measures there as well and suggested they make the area close to the beach a pedestrian priority zone.

Municipal district officer Carol Conway agreed there is need to improve the car park and added they would look at regularising where traders park. She said they are currently trying to seek funding for an overall upgrade project there.

Greenway

Meanwhile, Mr White asked that the ‘LuLu Carpark’ on the Carrigaline-Crosshaven Greenway also be upgraded. He maintained parking spaces were too narrow, especially for parents trying to get their children out of vehicles.

Mr McGrath agreed and added this was also the case at the recently opened People’s Park on Haulbowline Island. “Whoever designed them in Haulbowline never got a baby out of a car seat,” he said.

Ms Conway said they will arrange to have these works costed and will revert to councillors in due course.