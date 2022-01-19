Minister accepts Waterford rescue base is a 'life and death' issue

The minister for transport has said he does not expect Waterford to lose its search and rescue base.

Eamon Ryan said he understands the issue is "a life or death" situation for the South East, and he promised that the Government would examine the case for a helicopter base in the region in a "proper, organised" way.

The new tender for the Irish Coast Guard's aviation service references "a minimum" of three helicopter bases, instead of the current four, which are based at Dublin, Shannon, Waterford, and Sligo.

The wording has been highlighted as cause for concern by politicians in the South East, and 17 TDs and senators from Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny, Tipperary, and Carlow met this week to discuss the issue.

They wrote to Mr Ryan seeking a meeting and "guarantees that the existing four bases will be specified" in the next tender phase for the €800m contract.

900 calls in 2021

Members have said that the Rescue 117 crew responded to around 700 calls a year over the last 10 years. However, it saw that increase to over 900 in 2021.

Mr Ryan told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that more details will be included in the next phase, which will include greater specification on the number of bases in the country.

The current phase of the tender is to "scope what interest there is" for the provision of the search and rescue service, Mr Ryan said.

He agreed that it is a "critical" issue that and said the Government would ensure the tender is handled in a "proper, organised way so that we get the best value and so that we get the best service".

This is a life and death issue that we have to get right.

He said greater marine activity in the South East over the coming years is something that will be taken into consideration, pointing to an offshore cable project off Great Island in Co Wexford and plans for offshore energy at Rosslare Europort.

The comments were welcomed by Waterford TD David Cullinane, who set up Tueday's meeting for the region's Oireachtas members.

The Sinn Féin TD told the Irish Examiner that politicians hope the "status quo" of four 24/7 bases in Ireland will remain when the tender reaches its second phase.

"I am hopeful that this can be agreed and optimistic that the service in Waterford is not under threat," he said.

“While the contract will be awarded as part of an independent tendering process, it is vital that the contract specifies four bases and that the voice of the south east is properly heard.”

The Government is expected to deliberate on the tender on January 26.

Vital service

Rescue 117 was highlighted by the Irish Coast Guard last month, pointing to its having saved seven crew members from a fishing vessel that sunk off Kenmare Bay in Co Kerry last March.

Council meetings in Waterford and Kilkenny discussed the service's future last week where members highlighted rescues carried out on the Comeragh Mountains, the region's beaches, and its use for farm accidents.

Waterford City and County Council agreed as part of those discussions to write to the Transport Minister stressing the need to retain all four search and rescue bases in the State and that all remain operational on a 24/7 basis.