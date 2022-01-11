Limerick suicide prevention team appeals for new base as it loses temporary home

Voluntary group that patrols the banks of the Shannon goes public with campaign as it no longer has a 'home' in the city
Limerick suicide prevention team appeals for new base as it loses temporary home

Members of Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention on patrol: Dave Mullen, Tom Sheahan, Maija Krasna, Chris Ruston, Niamh Liston, Shane Crotty, and Jay Faher. Picture: File, Adam Leahy

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 17:48
Caitlín Griffin

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) has said it finds itself yet again in a “stressful situation” as they begin the year without a permanent base.

The Limerick charity is desperately seeking somewhere to reside close to the river Shannon for a number of reasons including security, storage and training purposes.

The group — which patrols the bridges and banks of Limerick City offering help to those who are in need of it — is now without a place to store vital equipment as it leaves its temporary base in St John’s Street.

"Our situation right now is we are vacating our temporary premises in a number of days," said PRO Ashley Carroll. 

"This will leave us with no shelter of our own and back to a place we wished we wouldn't be in but knew it would happen again. We pass buildings on our patrols every night that are vacant. 

"We have never had a permanent base since we established our group in 2018. During that time we geared up for patrol in the back of our cars in all weather conditions."

"Yesterday, we decided to make our strain public as suicide unfortunately is a pandemic in itself. We know the need for a suicide prevention charity is highly important in our city. 

If we are not present on the nights of our patrols, then our worry would be who will help those who need it the most? 

"Our presence is vital and all we ask for is a small space, not lavish by any means, but somewhere to call our own," Ms Carroll said.

The charity also highlighted the importance of local politicians getting behind them and helping them secure a place of their own.

"The service we offer to the city is free, our volunteers are recruited to work voluntarily because they care," she said.

Our plea is to let us help the city at a bigger capacity than what we really are. 

In a statement, the charity said they are in need of a premises “that can allow us to work close to the river and safely enable us to help those in need on a particular night". 

A permanent base by the river would allow the team to:

  • Reach people in distress in a timely manner; 
  • Allow members to gear up before and after patrols;  
  • Hold meetings and allow members to debrief after patrols.  

LTSP has said it has provided local authorities with this information previously but still sees itself in the same predicament with no outcome of future possibilities.

The charity has appealed to the public to draw attention to its current predicament in the chance someone knows of a vacant premises.

  • LTSP has also asked people who may be able to help to contact them at ltsuicideprevention@gmail.com or on 0857845347.

