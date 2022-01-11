Council may 'intervene' at Waterford's once iconic Ard Rí site

Council chief executive said the site's "close proximity to the city centre", at 1.5km away, makes it "an absolute priority for development"
Council may 'intervene' at Waterford's once iconic Ard Rí site

The remains of the former Ard Rí Hotel in Waterford city; its elevated position over the River Suir helped make it a popular wedding venue and conference centre.

Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 17:00
Eoghan Dalton

The owner of a 45-acre site outside Waterford city will be hit with fines in a bid to force development on the land, according to the chief executive of Waterford City and County Council.

The remains of the former Ard Rí Hotel, an iconic site which overlooks Waterford city, were bought in 2017 by Kilkenny businessman Seamus Walsh, who later declared €100m plans to transform the land into a five-star hotel and tourist village.

It has lain empty since and the local authority is considering "intervening" using vacant site legislation.

Chief executive of Waterford City and County Council Michael Walsh said the site's "close proximity to the city centre", at 1.5km away, makes it "an absolute priority for development".

It was last open to customers in 2005 and has fallen into disrepair in the years since.

It is understood that the council and Seamus Walsh had unsuccessful discussions last year over the sale of some of the land — not in close proximity to the old hotel — to the local authority for housing.

"We want that site to be developed with or without the North Quays," Michael Walsh said of the council's plans. 

A lot of it should be standard housing but we'd welcome a hotel or economic development or otherwise there. It's deliberately zoned as a mixed opportunity site to allow for that mix.

He said the vacant site levy would be one method for encouraging development, which, if successfully applied, would see a 3% tax on the market value of the land imposed on the owner.

The levy applies for residential land where there is a need for housing in the area, and where the majority of the site has not been in use for a period of time.

"We would be looking at intervening if necessary," Michael Walsh said.

When Seamus Walsh purchased it in 2017, the Australian-based businessman announced plans to restore the site to its former glory; its elevated position over the River Suir helped make it a popular wedding venue and conference centre.

Seamus Walsh, who declined to comment when contacted, reportedly paid €1.5m for the site in 2017, as well as acquiring an adjacent 20-30 acres.

Last September, he put the total land back on the market at a guide price of €8-9m.

Read More

Shelving of multi-million euro upgrade of Cork road 'must be reversed'

More in this section

Penguins, ostriches, and flamingos isolating at Fota and Dublin Zoo to avoid bird flu Penguins, ostriches, and flamingos isolating at Fota and Dublin Zoo to avoid bird flu
Dreaming of Island life? Too late as couple bag coveted caretaker jobs on Great Blasket  Dreaming of Island life? Too late as couple bag coveted caretaker jobs on Great Blasket 
Traveller housing scheme planned for next to Cork's Spring Lane site Traveller housing scheme planned for next to Cork's Spring Lane site
<p>The winning numbers from the Saturday October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.</p>

Two Munster lotto players who scooped €23k each in October draw yet to come forward

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices