Status yellow rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry tomorrow

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry for tomorrow.

Both counties will experience “persistent, and at times, heavy rain" throughout the day, according to Met Éireann.

The downpours will also lead to localised flooding in some areas.

The warning comes into effect at 11am tomorrow morning and will remain in place until 5am on New Year’s Eve.

The forecaster is also predicting a wet and unsettled end to 2021.

Thursday will begin dry, before showers develop in the south and slowly spread northwards through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 11 and 13 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

New year’s Eve will begin mild and breezy, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 15 degrees.

However, another band of rain will begin to spread northeastwards across the country by the afternoon.

Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 9 to 11 degrees in fresh southerly winds, which will become even stronger in coastal areas.

On New Year’s Day, morning drizzle will give way to some scattered showers in the afternoon.

Early indications suggest a somewhat mild start to 2022, with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

On Saturday night, Met Éireann says there is a possibility of heavy rainfall again for a time in the south and southeast of the country.

Separately, a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher today, tonight, and on Thursday morning on all Irish Coasts.