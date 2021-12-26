Woman recovering after surgery following Cork stabbing on Christmas Day

It is expected that the woman will survive the incident and her condition has stabilised
The woman was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she was initially in a critical condition. Her condition has since stabilised.

Sun, 26 Dec, 2021 - 10:48
Olivia Kelleher

A Hungarian woman is recovering in hospital after she underwent surgery following a suspected stabbing on Christmas Day.

The alleged attack happened at her home on the outskirts of Banteer in Co Cork by a man believed to be known to her.

An argument occurred at the house shortly after 4.30pm yesterday with the woman, 51, leaving the property only to be pursued by the man who then allegedly stabbed her in the upper body.

A female relative raised the alarm and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The woman was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where she was initially in a critical condition. Her condition has since stabilised.

She underwent surgery for the stab wounds to her chest. It is expected that she will survive the incident.

Gardaí supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit attended at the scene. A man in his mid to late 50s was found by members of the Armed Support Unit a short distance from the house.

He was also transferred by ambulance to CUH where he is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, gardaí will speak to the female victim in the case once she is certified as being medically fit by doctors who are attending to her care in hospital. Both the house and the area where the man was found are due to be forensically examined today.

Gardaí from multiple divisions, including Kanturk and Mallow, attended the scene alongside the Armed Support Unit and an army search team from Collins Barracks in Cork.

A garda spokesperson said: "Shortly after 4.30pm gardaí were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a residence at Banteer near Kanturk, Co Cork. A woman (50s) was removed from the scene by Ambulance to CUH for treatment to apparent stab wounds. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

“A man also in his 50s was located near the scene a short time later. He has also been taken to hospital for medical treatment. The scene is preserved for examination. Gardaí are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

