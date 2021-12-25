Woman, 50s, in hospital after stabbing in north Cork

Man, also in 50s, located near the scene a short time later and also taken to hospital
Gardaí said they were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a residence at Banteer, near Kanturk, Co Cork, at around 4.30pm on Christmas Day.

Sat, 25 Dec, 2021 - 20:27
Eoin English

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after a suspected stabbing incident in north Cork this afternoon.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a residence at Banteer, near Kanturk, Co Cork, at around 4.30pm on Christmas Day.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was found with apparent stab wounds to her torse.

She was removed from the scene, by ambulance, to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

A Garda spokesman described her injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

A major Garda manhunt was launched for the attacker, believed to have been known to the woman.

A man, also aged in his 50s, was located near the scene a short time later.

He had suffered what is believed to have been self-inflicted stab wounds and he was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The scene has preserved for a full Garda forensics and technical examination.

Gardaí said they are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

“Enquires are ongoing. Owing to the nature of the incident, no further information is available at this time,” a spokesman said.

Cork
