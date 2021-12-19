Fundraiser in memory of young Cork sportsman helps raise almost €40k for Air Ambulance

A virtual fundraiser held in memory of a young man from Cork has raised almost €40,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Rory O’Connor was just 19-years-old when he was tragically killed in a car accident in February 2011.

A keen sportsman, Rory was a member of Banteer/Lyre GAA Club as well as the Duhallow Under 20, Cork Under 21 and Tralee IT Gaelic football teams.

Rory’s parents, Bernie and Pat, had planned to host a coffee morning on Tuesday, November 9 to mark what would have been their son’s 30th birthday. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family had to make the event a virtual one.

Via a GoFundMe page, they asked people to give the price of a coffee and a sticky bun to support their cause.

Within hours, they surpassed their initial €2,000 target. And the total only continued to increase since then.

Last week, Bernie and Pat visited the Irish Community Air Ambulance Base and presented CEO Micheál Sheridan with a cheque for €37,784.

Pat and Bernie O'Connor from Banteer, Co Cork, lost their son Rory in February 2011. Picture: David Keane.

"People gave with their hearts, it feels like everyone who heard about it donated and amazingly, we’re still receiving donations," said Bernie.

She said she and her family choose to support the Air Ambulance because they live on one of its flight paths.

"I used to be filled with dread every time I heard the helicopter overhead, thinking about whoever was in trouble.

Since I visited the base and met the crew I feel much more positive. I now believe the helicopter is the sound of hope.

Bernie said she is thankful that her son's legacy is living on.

"He's still making a difference and will facilitate many taskings in the weeks and months ahead."

Each mission the Air Ambulance embarks upon costs roughly €3,500.

As such, the O'Connor family's donation will help fund the charity's next ten taskings.

Thanking the family for their support, Irish Community Air Ambulance CEO Micheál Sheridan said fundraisers like the O'Connor's "bring hope to people in emergency situations."

The Cork-based Irish Community Air Ambulance is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded HEMS Air Ambulance.

The organisation, which is not Government-funded, has responded to more than 1200 missions since it was established in July 2019.

For more information about the service or to make a donation, visit communityairambulance.ie