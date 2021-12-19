Fundraiser in memory of young Cork sportsman helps raise almost €40k for Air Ambulance

The money raised will help facilitate the Cork-based Irish Community Air Ambulance's next ten missions
Fundraiser in memory of young Cork sportsman helps raise almost €40k for Air Ambulance

Pat and Bernie O'Connor from Banteer, Co Cork, present a cheque to Micheal Sheridan, CEO of Irish Community Air Ambulance at the ambulance base in Rathcoole, Co Cork. Also pictured is pilot Capt Tony McAleer. Picture: David Keane. 

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 10:58
Steven Heaney

A virtual fundraiser held in memory of a young man from Cork has raised almost €40,000 for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Rory O’Connor was just 19-years-old when he was tragically killed in a car accident in February 2011.

A keen sportsman, Rory was a member of Banteer/Lyre GAA Club as well as the Duhallow Under 20, Cork Under 21 and Tralee IT Gaelic football teams.

Rory’s parents, Bernie and Pat, had planned to host a coffee morning on Tuesday, November 9 to mark what would have been their son’s 30th birthday. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family had to make the event a virtual one.

Via a GoFundMe page, they asked people to give the price of a coffee and a sticky bun to support their cause.

Within hours, they surpassed their initial €2,000 target. And the total only continued to increase since then.

Last week, Bernie and Pat visited the Irish Community Air Ambulance Base and presented CEO Micheál Sheridan with a cheque for €37,784.

Pat and Bernie O'Connor from Banteer, Co Cork, lost their son Rory in February 2011. Picture: David Keane. 
Pat and Bernie O'Connor from Banteer, Co Cork, lost their son Rory in February 2011. Picture: David Keane. 

"People gave with their hearts, it feels like everyone who heard about it donated and amazingly, we’re still receiving donations," said Bernie.

She said she and her family choose to support the Air Ambulance because they live on one of its flight paths.

"I used to be filled with dread every time I heard the helicopter overhead, thinking about whoever was in trouble.

Since I visited the base and met the crew I feel much more positive. I now believe the helicopter is the sound of hope.

Bernie said she is thankful that her son's legacy is living on.

"He's still making a difference and will facilitate many taskings in the weeks and months ahead." 

Each mission the Air Ambulance embarks upon costs roughly €3,500. 

As such, the O'Connor family's donation will help fund the charity's next ten taskings.

Thanking the family for their support, Irish Community Air Ambulance CEO Micheál Sheridan said fundraisers like the O'Connor's "bring hope to people in emergency situations."

The Cork-based Irish Community Air Ambulance is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded HEMS Air Ambulance.

The organisation, which is not Government-funded, has responded to more than 1200 missions since it was established in July 2019. 

Read More

Ireland named most generous country in the world per capita on GoFundMe for 2021

More in this section

Investigation after car collides with stationary cyclist in Cork Investigation after car collides with stationary cyclist in Cork
Coronavirus - Fri Jan 29, 2021 Give boosters to young people who got Janssen, say Cork pharmacists
venison Food Safety Authority issues full recall of meat products from Cork company
fundraiserGoFundMePlace: CorkPlace: MunsterOrganisation: Irish Community Air Ambulance
Fundraiser in memory of young Cork sportsman helps raise almost €40k for Air Ambulance

Cork doctor tells of a 'Christmas miracle' facilitated by a visit from Roy Keane

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 13
  • 25
  • 26
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices