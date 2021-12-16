'Dockers deserve recognition' - Plans to commemorate Cork's docklands' rich history

A new scheme is planned to capture and commemorate the rich industrial and social history of Cork’s docklands which is earmarked for massive redevelopment.

The news emerged during a debate at this week’s council meeting on a motion requesting the erection of a statue to the city’s dockers.

Sinn Féin Cllr Kenneth Collins said the city should erect a sculpture or a statue to formally recognise the work of dockers over many decades and their contribution to the city’s economy.

Dock workers unloading coal in 1967. “These dockers, both living and deceased, will now get the recognition that they deserve.” Picture: Kevin Cummins

He got cross-party support after officials said, as the regeneration of the docklands gathers pace, and as the Port of Cork relocates its operations downstream, a “structured programme to capture and memorialise the maritime history of the area will be developed and implemented”.

Welcoming the news, Mr Collins said: “I remember growing up in the northside of the city and watching these big men coming home from working in the docklands.

You could be handed a bunch of bananas and asked to give them to your mother to put them in the hot press to ripen. Or you could be given a bag of chocolate crumb to be shared by everyone on the street.

“These dockers deserve recognition for their contribution to the Cork economy and for their effort in helping people in need.

“These dockers, both living and deceased, will now get the recognition that they deserve.”

But Fianna Fáil Cllr Seán Martin said the docklands redevelopment presents an opportunity for the city to “step back and look at the bigger picture”.

“We have an opportunity now to put in place a scheme that would recognise the docklands’ industrial and social heritage - including the dockers, but also Dunlops, Fords, shipping, the two railway stations,” he said.

“I think we should put something in place that acknowledges the city’s industrial and seafaring past as part of the docklands redevelopment.

“There is huge history there and a lot of it is moving out and I think we should do a proper job that would acknowledge all the different strands that were part of the development of Cork in the past.” The city’s arts committee could explore potential funding streams, he said.

Independent Cllr Kieran McCarthy suggested the council explore the possibility of securing funding from Fáilte Ireland while Independent Cllr Ken O’Flynn suggested ring-fencing a percentage of the development levies which will flow into the city’s coffers from some of the docklands projects to ensure that an appropriate commemoration can be funded.

It comes just weeks after O’Callaghan Properties unveiled a €350m regeneration plan for its 4.162-acre site at Kennedy Quay on the south docks.

The R&H Hall grain silos at Kennedy Quay in Cork city where O’Callaghan Properties plan a €350m regeneration. Photo Larry Cummins

It includes a 130-bed private rehab hospital, to be run by French healthcare company Orpea Group, alongside 450,000sq ft of office space in three buildings between nine and 12 storeys high, and an 11-storey apartment block, and the restoration and re-purposing of the derelict Odlums Mills to create two seven- and nine-storey apartment buildings, to include a cinema, food hall and office space.

The first phase has the potential to create 5,000 jobs. O’Callaghan Properties says it intends to bring forward proposals soon for up to 2,000 apartments on the remainder of its south docks site.