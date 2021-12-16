Watch: Tramore boy, 10, has best reaction to festive after-school surprise

Watch: Tramore boy, 10, has best reaction to festive after-school surprise

Jack Kirby Power, 10, delighted to find his Tramore home decorated by "the elves" while he was at school.

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 12:36
Rebecca Laffan

A 10-year-old boy’s emotional reaction to his Tramore home being decorated for the festive season has gone viral.

Ger Power filmed the moment his son Jack Kirby Power spotted that “the elves” had once again returned and painted the front windows of their home with his favourite characters.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ger said: “I only recorded it to send to my friend, so many emotions came out of him in such a short video - he’s such a quiet, placid kid as well!” 

The video shows Jack walking home from school and Ger asks: “Do you remember last year, the magic painting elves came?” 

Jack’s eyes light up as he sees the masterpiece of his favourite characters, and immediately bursts into tears and shouts of joy.

“They came again - are they tears of festive joy?” Gary laughs.

The video has amassed over two million views since he uploaded it a week ago, and Ger said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The more people that see this Christmas spirit in these hard times, the better.”

