After a difficult year, a small school in Co Clare is reminding everyone of the importance of hope this Christmas.
Watch: Clare schoolboy inspires with a message of hope for Christmas

Inspired by his class-mate, six-year-old Adam Wall wrote a poem titled ‘HOPE'.

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 16:37
Maeve Lee

A six-year-old boy has inspired his school to embark on a unique project that aims to share a message of hope this Christmas.

After a difficult year, one small school in Co Clare is reminding everyone of the importance of hope with a heartwarming film and a moving message.

Furglan National School in Lahinch has collaborated to create a film project that was inspired by a poem written by six-year-old Adam Wall.

The uplifting project began after an injured bird flew into a classroom and was rescued by pupil Cian Vaughan.

Inspired by his class-mate, six-year-old Adam got home that evening and wrote a poem titled ‘HOPE’. 

After Adam shared the poem with his class, teachers Ms Dilleen, SNA Mary Lou Moylan, and principal Patricia Vaughan decided to devote an entire school project to the theme of hope.

The film features Adam reading his poem ‘HOPE’, as well as his classmates sharing their own hopes for the future.

Speaking on Adam’s poem, principal Patricia Vaughan said it inspired her.

“It oozes positivity and expectation," she said.

His creativity and ambition have given me greater belief in myself. He has inspired me to be a better leader. I am so proud of him.” 

Deputy principal Monica Dilleen said Adam’s poem “beautifully” captures the atmosphere of the school and the “fantastic community”.

After filming the results of the project, the "small school with a big heart" managed to capture the hearts of parents and friends who recognised the power of the message of hope this Christmas.

The film, shot at Furglan National School, was made by Alex Gill from Cracking Light Productions in Ennistymon, and aims to remind everyone that Christmas time is all about spreading love and joy.

