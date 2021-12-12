'Cork has lost a giant of politics and community': Toddy O'Sullivan dies aged 87

Former Labour TD, Minister of State and Lord Mayor of Cork, Toddy O’Sullivan, died this morning at the age of 87.

A major political figure in Cork city in the 1980s and 90s, his passing has been described as a huge loss for the county.

Mr O'Sullivan served in the Dáil from 1981 until 1997.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock said that Mr O'Sullivan was highly respected across the city and county.

"There are not many public representatives in Irish politics who are known ubiquitously by their first name. Toddy was one," said Mr Sherlock.

"He represented his people to the best of his ability. Our hearts go out to his family."

Another former Lord Mayor, Independent councillor, Mick Finn, has also paid his respects and said he received plenty of advice from Mr O'Sullivan when he stepped into the role.

"Toddy was an icon of Cork public life who served his city - and particularly Cork South Central - so well as a councillor, Lord Mayor, TD and junior minister.

"Despite his ‘red politics’ he was also a ‘true Blue’ when it came to his love and passion for the Barrs where he served as Club President and I know he delighted in the recent senior football county win.

"Cork has lost a giant of Cork politics, community and trade unionism."