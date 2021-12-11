Millstreet, Mallow, Fermoy, Midleton, and Mitchelstown earmarked for new social housing 

Clúid Housing is seeking to partner with developers for a series of social housing schemes across Cork in the coming years, and has put out contracts worth an estimated €50m to tender to advance these proposals.

The organisation, which manages over 1,200 social homes in the county, is seeking to develop further homes in five locations.

They are Millstreet, Mallow, Fermoy, Midleton and Mitchelstown.

It wants up to 10 developers to develop housing units on land which has the benefit of full planning permission by the closing date of January 7, and could be a mix of apartments and houses.

Any housing scheme must have a minimum of 10 units and a maximum of 100.

For housing schemes of 20 units or more, Cluid specifies that the scheme should incorporate 25% two-bed bungalow or one and/or two-bed apartment units, 65% three-bed houses or duplexes, and 10% four-bed houses.

€50 million contract

All housing units must meet the identified social housing needs of either Cork City Council or Cork County Council.

A spokesperson for Cluid Housing said the total number of units delivered under the €50m contract will be “determined by the number of tender proposals returned and taken forward”.

“This tender process will support the delivery of new homes for people in housing need in the county,” the spokesperson said.

“This process represents an opportunity for construction partners to put forward proposals for schemes with planning permission.”

Once that process is completed, Cluid will work with Cork County Council and Cork City Council to allocate these new social homes to people on the local authority housing list.

The Cluid spokesperson said it hopes to deliver a further 350 new homes over the next three years, in partnership with the two councils, to supplement the 1,233 homes it already manages in Cork.

“We have a number of projects onsite, including 112 homes at Green Lane, Thomas Davis Street, Blackpool,” he said.

“We recognise that close collaboration is key to delivering affordable homes at scale, we have a strong relationship with our colleagues in Cork County Council and Cork City Council and continue to work in partnership to achieve our joint goal of delivering new homes and building communities.”