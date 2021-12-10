'That’s not how you treat people' - Fears for 100 jobs at West Cork company

There are fears for the future of up to 100 jobs at the West Cork-based European headquarters of a US company after a raft of redundancies slashed its workforce by 50%.

PGi, which specialises in video-conferencing facilities and collaboration communications solutions for large global organisations, has shed up to 100 jobs in stages from its 200-strong workforce in Clonakilty over the last year or so.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork South West, Christopher O’Sullivan, said he has been contacted in recent days by former staff who have concerns about the way the redundancies have been handled. And he said the remaining staff are now very concerned for their jobs and for the future of the company.

PGi needs “to show more respect and treat with more dignity” its former and existing employees, he said.

“This is a shoddy way to treat staff,” he said.

That’s not how you treat people. People deserve better in this day and age.

“The policy of keeping people in the dark needs to stop. The company needs to be upfront with its staff and with the community of Clonakilty."

The company was not available for comment this morning.

A spokesperson for the IDA said there is ongoing engagement with PGi as there is with all client companies.

PGi was established in 1991 in the US and set up its European base in the West Cork Technology Park in Clonakilty in 2002 with the support of the IDA. At its peak, it employed 270 employees.

But in recent years, as companies moved to virtual and online communications platforms such as Teams, Zoom and Google Meets, PGi’s traditional audio and video conference business slumped, and it saw less-than-planned growth in its own webcasting product.

It embarked on a major restructuring and cost-cutting programme this year, shedding hundreds of jobs from across its global operations.

About 100 people have been made redundant in various stages, in groups of 10 to 20, from its European headquarters in Clonakilty over the last year or so.