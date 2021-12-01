'It's a distillery, not Rapunzel’s castle' - Locals object to Dingle distillery expansion

The company also plans to provide a shuttle bus service from the centre of Dingle for visitors during summer months
'It's a distillery, not Rapunzel’s castle' - Locals object to Dingle distillery expansion

The Dingle Distillery was established in 2012 by the late businessman, Oliver Hughes (pictured) and his cousin, Liam LaHart who also set up the Porterhouse pub and craft brewery group, in an old saw mill on the western edge of Dingle with the first whiskey produced at the plant released in 2015. Photo: Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 12:25
Sean McCarthaigh

Plans for a major expansion of the Dingle Distillery, including a new visitor centre in Dingle, have been placed on hold following objections from a number of local residents.

Two appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Kerry County Council to grant planning permission for a large-scale redevelopment at one of the country's best-known artisan distilleries.

The plans provide for the retention of the existing distillery at Old Mill, Milltown, Dingle, plus the construction of almost 1,800m² in additional floor space through the construction of a new three-storey circular tower and extensions to the existing main building.

The works will allow for the development of a new first-floor visitor centre with a bar and viewing balcony overlooking Dingle Harbour as well as new production and storage areas and a retail outlet on the ground floor.

The Dingle Distillery was established in 2012 by the late businessman, Oliver Hughes and his cousin, Liam LaHart who also set up the Porterhouse pub and craft brewery group, in an old saw mill on the western edge of Dingle with the first whiskey produced at the plant released in 2015.

In addition to whiskey, the distillery also produces Dingle Original Gin and Dingle Distillery Vodka. The company said the distillery’s existing facilities were now inadequate in terms of production and receiving visitors.

Read More

Dingle Distillery gets creative to stave off impact of pandemic

It claimed the redevelopment would enhance its capacity for whiskey production on a 24-hours basis as it is currently one of the smallest of 37 whiskey producers on the island of Ireland. The company also plans to provide a shuttle bus service from the centre of Dingle for visitors during summer months.

It anticipates significantly expanding its current workforce of 25 to cater for the expected increase in production, sales and tours of the distillery.

The proposed redevelopment has been supported by Fáilte Ireland who claimed the visitor centre was a key element of its plans to improve the tourist experience on the Dingle Peninsula.

Kerry County Council said the development would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and environmental impacts, while it would not be injurious to the amenities of adjoining properties subject to compliance with planning conditions.

However, one local resident, whose family home adjoins the distillery site, has complained that the smells, noise and general disturbance from the plant’s operations have significantly impacted on the enjoyment of her property.

While the other appellant said the expansion of the Dingle Distillery was welcome, he claimed the scale and nature of the proposed development was concerning. He described the round tower as a fantasy. “The distillery is a distillery, not Rapunzel’s castle,” he remarked.

A ruling in the case by An Bord Pleanála is due in early April 2022.

More in this section

Tensions rise in Millstreet over plan to close park for coursing Tensions rise in Millstreet over plan to close park for coursing
Family campaign sees posthumous pardon for Kerryman hanged in 1895 Family campaign sees posthumous pardon for Kerryman hanged in 1895
Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin
PlanningwhiskeyPlace: DinglePlace: KerryOrganisation: Dingle Distillery
<p>Given that the Lottery was drawn twice a week, it was not surprising to get a sequence of rollovers as has occurred, a UCC statistician has said.</p>

Investigation into Lotto rollovers unnecessary, says UCC statistician

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices