Councillors explore options to stop sale of Cork forest for housing

Concerns over the future use of a forest in Co. Cork - put up for sale by Coillte - have prompted councillors to explore the possibility of the local authority purchasing it to prevent it being built on.

Coillte has put the 40-hectare site at Riverstick/Belgooly, near Kinsale, up for sale and councillors have expressed concerns that it could be used for the construction of houses or commercial development.

The issue caused a significant amount of debate at a Bandon/Kinsale Municipal District Council, which oversees the area, when it was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Sean O’Donovan. He proposed that the council ensure its future protection by purchasing it.

“These woodlands have been of huge benefit to the people living in the area, especially during Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr O'Donovan said.

It’s important to protect any woodland and green space we have for our people so they can relax and enjoy a bit of freedom.

He said he'd personally been in contact with Coillte and was somewhat concerned about their reply. Mr O'Donovan described Coillte's reply in connection putting clauses into future preservation if sold “a bit loose” and as a result he wanted the council to act immediately to get it under its own control.

“I wouldn't like to see it developed into housing or some commercial activity,” he added.

Independent councillor Alan Coleman suggested the council write to Coillte itself and get it to outline in more detail any preservation status which might be put on it.

Mr Coleman added that it could be suitable for the creation of an adventure park, which might not be a bad thing. Rumours have also circulated in the area that it could be developed into a glamping centre, especially because of its close proximity to the tourist town of Kinsale.

“But we need to know what controls will be maintained. As a municipal district we should be in direct contact with them. We need a bit of clarity,” he added.

Fine Gael councillor Marie O'Sullivan agreed with him. “We saw during lockdowns that amenities like these were very well used by the public,” she added.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy pointed out that anybody buying it would have to seek planning permission for development and if inappropriate “you can be sure there would be a number of plenty of objections.” The municipal district's most senior official, MacDara Ohici said they would write to Coillte seeking more information on any protection status which might be on the land going forward.

He said in the meantime he would investigate what funds the local authority might have available, adding at this stage he wasn't aware of an asking price.