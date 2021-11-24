Glanmire and Cork's northside enduring poor air quality as experts call for action on pollution

The EPA's monitoring system found Munster had four of the worst five indicators for air quality in Ireland last week with Macroom, Tralee, Waterford, and Ennis among the worst hit
Glanmire and Cork's northside enduring poor air quality as experts call for action on pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency's annual air quality report found 'worrying' air quality at 52 sites across the country, with the burning of solid fuel in villages, towns and cities, particularly outside Dublin, the biggest contributor.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 03:00
Pádraig Hoare

Health lobbyists have demanded more stringent rules to combat "toxic" air following a "grim" assessment from environmental chiefs, as Cork's monitoring systems find poor quality throughout the city and county in recent days.

The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) annual air quality report found "worrying” air quality at 52 sites across the country, with the burning of solid fuel in villages, towns and cities, particularly outside Dublin, the biggest contributor.

Poor air quality leads to 1,300 needless deaths a year in Ireland, statistics have shown.

Separately to its annual report, the EPA's monitoring system found Munster had four of the worst five indicators for air quality in Ireland last week. Macroom, Tralee, Waterford, and Ennis joined Letterkenny in the worst hit.

More localised readings by the air quality sensor network PurpleAir, a joint project by Cork City Council and the Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry, based at University College Cork, found Cork City and suburbs have seen bouts of poor quality air in recent days.

Glanmire and the northside of the city were particularly poor at various times throughout the day, while areas like Ballyphehane and Ballinlough in the southside were also hit by periods of poor air.

PurpleAir measures particulate matter, known as PM2.5, which is the combination of solid and liquid particles suspended in the air, such as dust, pollen, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets.

The Irish Heart Foundation called on the Government to implement stronger air quality regulations as a matter of urgency in the wake of the EPA report.

"Unfortunately, we have seen no reduction from 2019 in the number of lives being lost prematurely to the dangers of air pollution arising from the burning of solid fuels,” said chief executive Dr Tim Collins.

“Despite overwhelming evidence showing that there is no safe level of exposure to air pollution, we continue to have resistance from some within Government and on the opposition benches to stronger solid fuel and air quality regulations that are proven to save lives.”

Dr Collins called for new legislation to combat poor air quality.

"It is crucial that this Government brings in a new Clean Air Act and immediately adopts the WHO air quality guidelines,” he said.

New regulations from next year will effectively put in place a national smoky coal ban in an effort to curb air pollution.

Read More

Ireland must break bond with 'cosy fire' as 50 places break air pollution guidelines

More in this section

Huawei concerns Government to exclude 'high-risk' companies from 5G network
Bessborough campaigners to be honoured for 'bravery and determination' Bessborough campaigners to be honoured for 'bravery and determination'
Council expels plans for temporary secondary school in Ballincollig Council expels plans for temporary secondary school in Ballincollig
air qualityPlace: CorkOrganisation: EPA
Glanmire and Cork's northside enduring poor air quality as experts call for action on pollution

Cork school confirms 100 Covid cases among students since mid-term break

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices