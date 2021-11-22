Permission  granted for 91-house development in  Tramore

Permission  granted for 91-house development in  Tramore

Tramore, Co Waterford. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 22 Nov, 2021 - 03:00
Eoghan Dalton

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a refusal by Waterford City and County Council for a housing-and-apartment development in Tramore.

The developer expects construction to begin early next year at Crobally Upper, and says the area's "panoramic views over Tramore Bay" will prove attractive when the first homes come onto the market in around a year's time.

It will be comprised of eight, large, five-bed detached houses, 12 four-bed, semi-detached houses, 42 three-bed, semi-detached houses, nine three-bed, semi-detached houses, six two-bed terraced houses and one apartment building made up of 14 two-bed and one-bed flats. The plans also include a crèche.

Waterford Council's refusal was based on a concern that the development would be visually obtrusive on entry to Tramore, as the site is on a vantage point for the town, and concerns that the development risked overlooking other properties.

It attracted a significant number of submissions, including from nearby Tramore Racecourse, which raised traffic-jam worries arising from the new estate, when combined with race days.

An Bord Pleanála said it felt the development constitutes an "acceptable" density in the location, and recommended revisions to one section of the site to allow greater access for pedestrians and cycle traffic.

"This is a really welcome development: We need to see more homes built for individuals and families, be they private, affordable, or social, so this is a positive for the area," John Cummins, Fine Gael senator, said.

It is understood that the council won't be challenging the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

Read More

Ahoy there for lofty Cork Harbour €335k three-storey four-bed home

More in this section

Cork Airport ready for take-off as runway works completed Cork Airport ready for take-off as runway works completed
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Waterford man
'Already creaking' Munster hospitals at breaking point as stressed medics seek help 'Already creaking' Munster hospitals at breaking point as stressed medics seek help
Permission  granted for 91-house development in  Tramore

‘Unruly’ passenger removed from aircraft at Shannon airport

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices