Permission  granted for 91-house development in  Tramore

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a refusal by Waterford City and County Council for a housing-and-apartment development in Tramore.

The developer expects construction to begin early next year at Crobally Upper, and says the area's "panoramic views over Tramore Bay" will prove attractive when the first homes come onto the market in around a year's time.

It will be comprised of eight, large, five-bed detached houses, 12 four-bed, semi-detached houses, 42 three-bed, semi-detached houses, nine three-bed, semi-detached houses, six two-bed terraced houses and one apartment building made up of 14 two-bed and one-bed flats. The plans also include a crèche.

Waterford Council's refusal was based on a concern that the development would be visually obtrusive on entry to Tramore, as the site is on a vantage point for the town, and concerns that the development risked overlooking other properties.

It attracted a significant number of submissions, including from nearby Tramore Racecourse, which raised traffic-jam worries arising from the new estate, when combined with race days.

An Bord Pleanála said it felt the development constitutes an "acceptable" density in the location, and recommended revisions to one section of the site to allow greater access for pedestrians and cycle traffic.

"This is a really welcome development: We need to see more homes built for individuals and families, be they private, affordable, or social, so this is a positive for the area," John Cummins, Fine Gael senator, said.

It is understood that the council won't be challenging the decision by An Bord Pleanála.