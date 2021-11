THERE’S been a steady appreciation in prices in the Cois Cuain development in Cork’s Whitegate over the past decade, in line with, or possibly ahead of CSO figures which show a 12% increase in values in the past year.

Bar one resale listed in 2010 at €249,000, they rose from circa €150,000+ around 2010, to top €200k in 2015, and then climbed bit by bit, breaking the €300k barrier earlier this year when No 16 sold for a recorded €310,000.

No 12 came for sale in October, with 156 sq m after an extension, guiding €325,000.

Now, it’s the turn of No 15 which is a three-storey, four-bed detached of just over 1,550 sq ft or 145 sq m and freshly up for sale: auctioneer Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan Associates guides it at €335,000.

Usually more Cork city-based, where he’d see tired mid 1900s, c 1,100 sq ft three-bed semi-d s selling for this sort of sum before getting additional and necessary upgrades and/or extensions, Mr Coughlan observes that it’s a lot of modern home for the money, and is in excellent order.

Two of its four bedrooms have en suite bathrooms, it gets a C3 BER, has gas central heating and solar panels, and is just back a bit from the waters of Cork harbour in Whitegate.

It has a good aspect to the back and has beaches nearby at White Bay near Roches Point, or over the headland at Guileen, Inch, Ballybrannigan and Ballycroneen, and is a c 15-minute commute to Midleton. “It’s ideally located in a quiet cul-de-sac, and would make a wonderful place to put down roots,” says Mr Coughlan, saying that with all of the attractions on the doorstep “it represents superb value.”

VERDICT: Harbour home ahoy.