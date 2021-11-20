'Cultural shift' to apartment living needed in Kerry, housing officials warn

A "cultural shift" toward apartment living is needed in Co Kerry to accommodate social housing tenants, the county's most senior officer has warned.

It comes after dozens of people turned down offers of social housing in the county, opting instead to remain in the private rental market, with reasons for refusal including a lack of room for a pet, "feeling claustrophobic" in an apartment, or the absence of a garden.

In Killarney, there has been 46 refusals in two years, despite the town being one of the most sought-after locations in Kerry.

In a new development at Derreen in the tourist town, offers for 38 of the 83 houses and apartments were turned down.

Seven applicants refused the offer of three-bedroom houses; nine refused offers of two-bedroom houses; 19 refused two-bedroom apartments, and a further three applicants refused an offer of one-bed apartments.

Councillors described the high refusal rate in the Killarney development as “shocking”.

Some of the units have yet to be filled in the town which has a waiting list of more than 500.

With growing demand for smaller social housing, apartment-style living will be the norm in a rural county like Kerry and the ideal of the small cottage and garden will be limited, the council's director of housing Martin O’Donoghue told a meeting of the Castleisland /Corca Dhuibhne (Dingle) area.

In a substantially rural county like Kerry there would have to be “a cultural shift” going forward, the housing director said.

Into the future, smaller one- and two-bedroom units would be in apartments of up to 20 units perhaps, Mr O'Donoghue said.

The vast majority of the 209 applicants in Dingle town are also seeking small one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, according to figures released to the independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae.

“The cultural shift is already happening," Mr Healy-Rae said.

A lot of older people wanted community-style living and to be near shops and facilities in towns, he said.

There was still room for the single rural cottage, the councillor said. However, community-style living in low-density apartments in Kenmare and Tralee was working, and there was demand for it, Mr Healy Rae said.