Section of Ring of Kerry to close at various times until next March

The closure is to facilitate the construction of the N70 Brackaharagh Road Project
The N70 national secondary road, between Caherdaniel and Castlecove will be closed at various stages between next week and March 2022. File picture

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 13:35
Steve Neville

A section of the Ring of Kerry is set to be closed for more than four months.

The 1.3km portion of the loop will be closed at various times from next week to March 2022.

The closure is to facilitate the construction of the N70 Brackaharagh Road project.

Kerry County Council said the N70 national secondary road, between Caherdaniel and Castlecove will be closed. It stretches from the entrance to O’Carroll’s Cove beach for a distance of approximately 1.3km, to a point 100m east of the junction between the N70 and L11603.

This side of Christmas, the road will be closed from November 24 to December 22, from Monday to Friday (9.30am-1.30pm;  3.30pm-6pm), and Saturdays (9.30am-12pm;  12.45pm-3pm).

After Christmas, it will be closed from January 4 to March 16, covering the same days and times.

Emergencies

The council said access to the road will remain open for emergencies, emergency vehicles, school buses, and residents within the extents of the road closure.

It has proposed diversion routes via Killarney and Kilgarvan.

Proposed diversion routes via Killarney and Kilgarvan while Ring of Kerry roadworks take place. Picture: Kerry County Council
Proposed diversion routes via Killarney and Kilgarvan while Ring of Kerry roadworks take place. Picture: Kerry County Council

The decision incorporates a number of amendments after the council considered submissions made by the public on the closures.

Declan Flanagan, of Kenmare Coach and Cab, said as long as the road is reopened in time for St Patrick’s weekend, tour buses should be OK.

He said if the roadworks stretch out beyond March 16, it “would be a big problem” as St Patrick’s weekend marks the start of the tourist season.

Mr Flanagan said the road badly needs works, describing the stretch as “dreadful”.

Mr Flanagan also flagged another section of road, between Sneem and Blackwater Bridge, on the way to Kenmare, that he said is in need of repairs.

“You can’t carry a coach through a section there near Blackwater Bridge. You can drive through it but if you meet something big you’re in trouble.” 

He said buses are avoiding that route into Kenmare, causing the town to lose business.

Mr Flanagan said that buses were going up through Molls Gap to avoid the road and, in turn, Kenmare.

Fota Gardens, Garinish Island and Derrynane House among locations recognised in Green Flags Awards

