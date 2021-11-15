Man, 70s, killed in single-vehicle crash in Tipperary

The collision occurred on Main Street Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary at approximately 4:15pm this afternoon
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by garda forensic technicians and local diversions have been put in place. File Pic: Larry Cummins

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 18:11
Steven Heaney

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Tipperary.

The collision occurred on Main Street in Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary at approximately 4:15pm this afternoon.

The driver and the sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by garda forensic technicians. Local diversions have also been put in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

In particular, they wish to speak to any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

GardaiRoad traffic accidentPlace: Tipperary
