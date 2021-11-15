Council rejects plan for off-licence near UCC campus over anti-social behaviour concerns

An application from a newsagent to add an off-licence in its College Road premises has been rejected by Cork City Council, because it would “lead to an increase and exacerbation of noise, litter, and general disturbance” in the area.

The proposal from the Daybreak shop on College Road in Cork city may have led to an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area, according to the council’s planner, while concerns about the plans were also flagged by the local residents’ association.

The issue of anti-social behaviour near University College Cork has been well flagged in recent months, with residents calling for a crackdown on chaotic scenes on their doorstep.

The heads of Cork’s two universities and their student union leaders also recently wrote to college students urging them to behave responsibly in the wake of the reports of anti-social behaviour.

The Daybreak is located just to the south-west of the UCC campus.

It had lodged a planning application with Cork City Council in September to change the use of its shop space to include part off-licence use, with around 14.5 square metres to be set aside in the shop for alcohol to be stocked.

In a submission from the Magazine Road and Surrounding Areas Residents Association, the group said there were already a large number of premises within a 2km radius selling alcohol.

Ongoing anti-social behaviour

“Following the ongoing and well-publicised anti-social behaviour that has become almost a nightly occurrence in our area, the last thing residents need is another outlet adding to the unacceptable overindulgence of alcohol and the effect of this on our community,” the letter from the residents’ association to the council said.

It said that gardaí have to attend to incidents on a regular basis in areas on and around College Road.

The letter added: “The entire sustainability of our community is under threat and this application just adds to this problem.”

In another objection lodged with the council, a local resident cited excessive drinking and consumption of alcohol in the area as a “considerable problem” and called for the planning application to be rejected.

The Cork City Council planner concurred with the concerns raised by local residents.

“I have a concern that the proposed off-licence use could lead to increased anti-social behaviour both on street and in the surrounding houses which have become increasingly used as rental properties over time,” the planner wrote.

“The result of increased use of residential properties as rented accommodation has had a detrimental impact on local residential amenities in terms of noise and general disturbance.”

The planner advised that the application be rejected on these grounds, and this was the position adopted by Cork City Council.

On November 8, it refused the application.