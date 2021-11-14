“I am passionate about education, and it is the young people I have met in the Cork Life Centre who have been my greatest teachers in life."

Those were the words of Don O’Leary, director of the centre, when speaking at the conferred on him of an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts by University College Cork.

Mr O’Leary, who has been director of the centre for 15 years, was awarded the honorary doctorate in acknowledgement of his work, and the work of volunteers and staff, in offering learning opportunities to young people who have been let down by the mainstream education system.

Cork Life Centre, which is located on Winter’s Hill on the city’s northside, has developed a child-centred, developmentally-focussed model of education, and under Mr O’Leary’s directorship the centre, which currently has 55 students, has forged partnerships with other institutions, including UCC.

Mr O’Leary, a former youth worker, told the Irish Examiner that he believed the award belonged to his “two families”, his wife and children “for putting up with me” and his family in the life centre, students, staff and volunteers, “for all they’ve done to educate me”.

Mr O’Leary, a former Republican prisoner who served three years in Portlaoise Prison in the late 1980s for possession of Sinn Féin election posters, joked that for his four grandsons, Daniel (10), James (8), Eoin (8), and Cian (3), the high point of the day had been the discovery that their granddad had been in jail.

Rachel Lucey, deputy director of the life centre, said the day was an incredibly proud one for everyone involved.

“Several people in UCC highlighted that the honour bestowed on Don was a reflection on the whole community at Cork Life Centre. They were right, but they didn’t need to tell me that as Don had been saying it all week,” she said.

“And, of course, we are a team, but Don has been at the head of that team, guiding us for 15 years with a strong vision and value system that he means and lives every day.”

UCC President John O’Halloran described Mr O’Leary as a true pioneer of education and a champion for those who can flourish outside a mainstream school setting, given the right opportunity.

“Staff here at UCC have seen first-hand the work Don has put in to ensure that no child is left behind.”

In his acceptance speech, Mr O’Leary said trust and respect need to be earned every day by those who have the privilege to be educators, and he suggested that in today’s society people need to re-evaluate their relationship with work, learning to place more importance on happiness than on the pursuit of money.

“We are blessed in the Cork Life Centre with our students, our volunteers, and our staff, and we united in a philosophy that says don’t ever look down on anyone, don’t ever assume, and don’t ever judge,” he said.

Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Pat Ledwidge, was also conferred with an honorary doctorate at the ceremony for his work in helping to develop the city and forging links with international communities.