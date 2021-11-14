“I am passionate about education, and it is the young people I have met in the Cork Life Centre who have been my greatest teachers in life."
Those were the words of Don O’Leary, director of the centre, when speaking at the conferred on him of an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts by University College Cork.
Mr O’Leary, who has been director of the centre for 15 years, was awarded the honorary doctorate in acknowledgement of his work, and the work of volunteers and staff, in offering learning opportunities to young people who have been let down by the mainstream education system.
Cork Life Centre, which is located on Winter’s Hill on the city’s northside, has developed a child-centred, developmentally-focussed model of education, and under Mr O’Leary’s directorship the centre, which currently has 55 students, has forged partnerships with other institutions, including UCC.
Mr O’Leary, a former Republican prisoner who served three years in Portlaoise Prison in the late 1980s for possession of Sinn Féin election posters, joked that for his four grandsons, Daniel (10), James (8), Eoin (8), and Cian (3), the high point of the day had been the discovery that their granddad had been in jail.
Rachel Lucey, deputy director of the life centre, said the day was an incredibly proud one for everyone involved.
“And, of course, we are a team, but Don has been at the head of that team, guiding us for 15 years with a strong vision and value system that he means and lives every day.”
UCC President John O’Halloran described Mr O’Leary as a true pioneer of education and a champion for those who can flourish outside a mainstream school setting, given the right opportunity.
“Staff here at UCC have seen first-hand the work Don has put in to ensure that no child is left behind.”
In his acceptance speech, Mr O’Leary said trust and respect need to be earned every day by those who have the privilege to be educators, and he suggested that in today’s society people need to re-evaluate their relationship with work, learning to place more importance on happiness than on the pursuit of money.
Former Deputy Chief Executive of Cork City Council, Pat Ledwidge, was also conferred with an honorary doctorate at the ceremony for his work in helping to develop the city and forging links with international communities.