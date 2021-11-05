Covid-19 incidence rate in Waterford almost double national average

Waterford city south remains one of the worst-hit areas in terms of the prominence of Covid-19.

In the 14 days up to November 1, the area recorded 333 cases of the virus, with an incidence rate of 1481.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Overall, the county has the highest incidence rate in the State, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The county’s 14-day incidence rate up to November 3 currently stands at 1259.3 cases per 100,000 people, with Carlow, Longford and Kerry rounding out the top four.

All four counties are showing far greater incidence rates than the national average, which currently stands at 725.4 cases per 100,000.

The worst-hit local authority in Kerry is Castleisland where 221 cases have been reported up to November 1, with an incidence rate of 1289 cases per 100,000 population.

Kenmare (1129.2) and Tralee (1129) have also shown high incidence rates in the Kingdom.

Kanturk is the worst affected area in Cork, where the incidence rate is 1243.2 with 310 cases recorded in the 14 days up to November 1.

In Cork as a whole, the incidence rate is only slightly above the national average with 759.7.

In the two weeks up to November 3, there have been 4,124 Covid cases in the Rebel County.

It is the second-highest county case total in the time frame behind Dublin, where 9,127 cases were recorded.

One area in Co Tipperary is deemed to have a high incidence rate, with Cahir coming in at 1182.3.

Tipp also boasts the local electoral area with the lowest incidence rate in Munster, with Thurles showing a rate of 278.6 up to November 1.

The figures come as the Tánaiste warned that the daily Covid case total is expected to hit 4,000 in the coming days.

The HPSC figures show that 34,541 cases were recorded in the 14 days up to November 3, with just over half of them (50.8%) being in females.

The median age for cases is 36, while those in the 35 to 44 age bracket accounting for the highest percentage of cases at 17.8%.

Meanwhile, the head of the HSE has urged people to use the self-referral facility online if they need to book a Covid test.

Speaking on RTÉ radio about difficulties in accessing testing services, Paul Reid called on anyone who had symptoms to remain at home, call their GP and get a referral for a test.

“We’re managing, we're coping with the numbers we’re seeing now,” he said, adding that capacity for testing could be increased, if necessary.

On the issue of vaccine hesitancy, Mr Reid said that steady progress was being made and that 1,500 to 2,000 people were registering per day while a range of NGOs and embassies were working to address concerns of some communities.

Ultimately the message was “if you’re unvaccinated you’re at high risk” he said. “Please come forward. It’s never too late, we will support you in the vaccination process.”