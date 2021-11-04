Oh yes it is... Panto is back at Cork's Everyman theatre

The historic Everyman theatre in Cork has announced the return of live pantomime this Christmas but with a smaller cast and reduced audience numbers.

The announcement was made on Thursday against the backdrop of rising Covid-19 case numbers and amid renewed calls from public health experts for people to reduce their social contacts.

This year’s show, Aladdin, which is being staged in association with Cada Performing Arts Academy, will open on Wednesday, December 8, and run until January 15 – a shorter run than usual.

The theatre’s artistic director, Sophie Motley, said the team delayed until this week the decision to go-ahead with a panto to ensure they could stage it in line with the most up-to-date public health guidelines.

But while guidelines allow for 100% capacity in the 650-seat venue, she said they are restricting capacity to 60% but it may increase over the panto run, depending on demand and the public health situation.

“It feels like the right thing to do – to gradually build capacity,” she said.

Stringent safety measures

A range of stringent safety measures will be in place to keep the cast, crew and audience safe, she said, including reduced cast and band numbers, with no children in the cast.

Cast members will undergo regular antigen testing, and under-studies will be on standby. The Victorian-era building is ventilated, adults will be required to present a vaccine certificate to gain entry, they will be asked to wear a mask for the duration of the show, and there will be no interval.

The bar will be open, but popcorn or merchandise will not be on sale. Strict queuing procedures will also be in place for the bar and toilets.

Ms Motley said all the procedures and protocols, which have been in place since the theatre reopened in September with 50% capacity, were tested extensively during the jazz festival.

She said the theatre’s front-of-house team are now very familiar with the systems required to ensure patrons are kept safe.

And she advised people to arrive for their shows early because the checking of vaccine certs will take time.

Show director and producer Catherine Mahon-Buckley said everyone involved was delighted the panto is back.

The Everyman’s executive director, Sean Kelly, said they are thrilled to bring panto back to the people of Cork.

“Panto is an integral part of Christmas for so many of us and this year’s show is shaping up to be a cracker,” he said.

Tickets are due to go on sale at 12 noon next Monday with a full schedule of matinee and evening performances to be announced.

Bookings can be made online here or by calling 021 450 1673.