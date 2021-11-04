EXCLUSIVE: Ireland's offshore wind energy plans suffer a major blow as developer quits market

The future for offshore wind energy production has been dealt a major blow with the decision of leading developer Equinor to pull out of the Irish market.

The Norwegian company was in a partnership with the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) since 2019, with the aim of delivering a large portion of the 80% of electricity which the country aspires to generate from renewable sources by 2030.

The Irish Examiner has learned that one of the main reasons for the company’s decision was dissatisfaction with the regulatory and planning regime that currently exists for offshore energy development.

The company, formerly Statoil, contacted the ESB in recent weeks to announce it was pulling out of the partnership.

In 2019, the ESB and Equinor, one of the world's leading onshore and offshore wind developers, signed a co-operation agreement.

Last April, the partnership announced it was set to develop a major 1.4GW offshore wind farm near Moneypoint in Co Clare using floating technology to be built at a cost of €2bn.

When up and running, the facility was expected to produce enough energy to power 1.5m households. An application for a foreshore licence was made at the time, and preparatory work was done for a planning application. It is unclear whether it was a lack of progress in this specific project that prompted Equinor to pull out.

ESB response

Last night, the ESB confirmed the decision, but said that it remains fully committed to developing a major portfolio of offshore projects.

“Following a review by Equinor of its strategy to develop profitable growth in renewables they decided to stop their early phase offshore wind activities in Ireland, in part due to local regulatory uncertainty,” the ESB said in a statement:

"Equinor has conveyed that they were very impressed with ESB’s professionalism and capability and that they wish ESB every success as they continue to develop a portfolio of offshore wind projects in Irish waters."

According to the ESB, the companies had worked closely together to identify and develop a portfolio of offshore projects around the east, south, and west coasts of the country.

“Significant preparation work, including foreshore licence applications, has been completed and ESB believes that these projects will make an important contribution to the Programme for Government’s target of 5GW [gigawatts] of offshore wind by 2030,” the statement said.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner last night, a spokesperson for Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said: “The Maritime Area Planning Bill is the foundation for offshore renewable energy in Ireland and is expected to be enacted by Christmas.

"There will be an offshore energy auction in 2022 and we expect to see projects built by 2025. We note the decision of this company to exit the market. However, there are dozens of others competing to develop Ireland's competitive advantage in offshore wind."

Sources in the wind energy development sector say there are major problems with the regulatory regime at the moment as the applications for development are mounting and the new Maritime Area Planning Bill is still going through the Oireachtas.

“The main regulatory framework is decades old with various amendments,” one source said.

"But the problem is that the new regulatory authority will not be up and running possibly for another couple of years even at this rate.

"In the meantime, enough resources are not being put in to operate the existing system. There are backlogs and it will get worse as the market for wind energy ramps up over the coming years.”