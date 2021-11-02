Merger of Waterford and Carlow ITs into Technological University for South-East confirmed

Ireland's newest University will be established next year following official confirmation of the merger of Waterford Institute of Technology and Carlow Institute of Technology.

An application to merge the institutes into the Technological University in the South-East (TUSE) was submitted to Government in April of this year.

The application was made as part of the prescribed legislative requirements of the Technological Universities Act of 2018.

Students graduating in the current academic year will now be the first to do so in the region, with locally-completed university qualifications.

Thereafter, both institutes completed construction projects on new buildings to facilitate the proposed merger, which will bring the total number of TUs in Ireland to five.

Late last month, Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny institutes of technology joined into the Connacht-Ulster Alliance.

In May, it was announced that Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology would amalgamate.

Ireland's other TUs are TU Dublin, established in 2019, and Munster Technological University (MTU), which was officially designated in January.

'A quantum leap for education in Waterford'

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the Government would now invest in the new TU, with new campuses in Wexford and Waterford, and he would invite expressions of interest for positions on the new TU’s governing body.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris. File Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

"This is a really exciting day for higher education in the South-East region, signalling the establishment next year of a multi-campus university presence across the region," Mr Harris said.

"After years of debate, the establishment of this new technological university will become a reality next year, and the South-East can look forward to it increasing higher education access, driving enhanced regional development and increasing opportunities."

Speaking this afternoon, Waterford TD and Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler said the latest merger was “a quantum leap for higher education in Waterford”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the establishment of a new TU in the South-East would "make it easier for the IDA to secure foreign direct investment for the region".

"University of Limerick had a transformative effect on the city and Mid-West region. I believe the same can happen now in Waterford and the South-East," he said.