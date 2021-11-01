‘They put on a show’: Pod of dolphins spotted playing in Cork City

A small pod of dolphins have been spotted “putting on a show” in Cork City.

The dolphins were seen on Popes Quay this lunchtime with some sharing footage online.

Between three and five dolphins were seen as they entertained those who were gathered in the city centre.

Deirdre Keane, who captured one video, said she watched the trio for about five minutes as they seemed to be sticking around.

“It was like they were playing,” she said.

“You could see them just under the water. They were flying around.

“They put on a show, more than I captured.”

Ms Keane said eventually they began heading down the Lee toward open water.

Dolphins are regular visitors to the Rebel County but are more commonly seen in West Cork.