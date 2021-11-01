Fire crews in Cork saw a 'very busy' Halloween night 

Crews from across the city reported dealing with several incidents including bonfires but gardaí had not reported any major incidents
Fire crews in Cork saw a 'very busy' Halloween night 

Crews from Ballyvolane, Ballincollig, and HQ, including a water tanker attended a derelict building on fire in Blarney. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 10:35
Maeve Lee

Fire crews in Cork had a very busy Halloween as a number of units battled a fire outside the city last night.

Crews from Ballyvolane, Ballincollig, and Anglesea Street attended a fire in a derelict building fire in Blarney on Halloween night.

The fire took several hours to extinguish but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Before 9.30pm last night, crews from across the city had already reported dealing with several incidents, including bonfires, describing it as a "very busy" night.

"Crews from around the city have dealt with several incidents this evening including some bonfires," Cork City Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

"We want everyone to have a safe night, and thank the public for their continued support as we protect communities."

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that the control rooms had not reported any major incidents last night.

“It seemed to be relatively calm for a Halloween night,” they said.

In Dublin, Halloween callouts were down by more than 50% in the city last night.

Dublin fire brigade says there were 186 fire calls, 133 of which were bonfire-related.

A man suffered a hand injury from a firework in the north of the city.

Gas cylinders were found on a bonfire in Clondalkin, while crews had to extinguish a car on fire after it was driven onto a bonfire in Liffey Valley.

Read More

Cork's emergency services respond to record number of Halloween calls

More in this section

Planning permission to be sought for new Cork-Limerick road in 2023 Planning permission to be sought for new Cork-Limerick road in 2023
Gusts of 110km/h expected with four wind warnings issued Gusts of 110km/h expected with four wind warnings issued
Garda stock Diversions in place after man killed in Clare road crash
Fire crews in Cork saw a 'very busy' Halloween night 

Cork's emergency services respond to record number of Halloween calls

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices