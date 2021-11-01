Fire crews in Cork saw a 'very busy' Halloween night 

Fire crews in Cork had a very busy Halloween as a number of units battled a fire outside the city last night.

Crews from Ballyvolane, Ballincollig, and Anglesea Street attended a fire in a derelict building fire in Blarney on Halloween night.

The fire took several hours to extinguish but thankfully, no injuries were reported.

A very busy Halloween was had last night by Red watch 🚒



Crews from Ballyvolane, Ballincollig and HQ, including a water tanker attended a derelict building on fire in Blarney 🔥



Crews battled the fire for several hours and thankfully there were no injuries pic.twitter.com/u7la4hvQI2 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) November 1, 2021

Before 9.30pm last night, crews from across the city had already reported dealing with several incidents, including bonfires, describing it as a "very busy" night.

"Crews from around the city have dealt with several incidents this evening including some bonfires," Cork City Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

"We want everyone to have a safe night, and thank the public for their continued support as we protect communities."

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that the control rooms had not reported any major incidents last night.

“It seemed to be relatively calm for a Halloween night,” they said.

In Dublin, Halloween callouts were down by more than 50% in the city last night.

Dublin fire brigade says there were 186 fire calls, 133 of which were bonfire-related.

A man suffered a hand injury from a firework in the north of the city.

Gas cylinders were found on a bonfire in Clondalkin, while crews had to extinguish a car on fire after it was driven onto a bonfire in Liffey Valley.