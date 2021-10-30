Thundery outbreaks due as status yellow weather warnings issued 

Wet weather is set to hit much of the country as Met Éireann issued two status yellow thunderstorm warnings.

One weather warning has been issued for all of Munster as well as Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

“Thundery outbreaks of rain with possible lightning and localised flooding,” warned Met Éireann.

The warning is in place from 9pm this evening until 2am tomorrow.

A second thunderstorm warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim.

That warning is in place from 1am to 5am on Sunday.

Saturday afternoon will see “scattered showers” extend eastwards but “it will stay dry across many parts of the east and southeast”.

Thundery rain will move up across the country overnight with Sunday seeing a “windy day across Munster and Leinster”.

Met Éireann said that tomorrow it will “be a cool day with sunny spells and outbreaks of thundery rain, leading to the risk of spot flooding”.

The forecaster added that the weather “will settle down early in the week” with showers mainly confined to northern and western coasts.