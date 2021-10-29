First stroke support centre launched in Cork 

Coinciding with World Stroke Day on Friday, Cork has launched its first dedicated Stroke Support Centre, to help bridge the post-hospitalisation gap for stroke survivors.

Cork Stroke Support Group (CSS) was first established in 2010 by three nurses, working at St Finbarr’s Hospital stroke rehab unit, to provide peer support, exercise and activities for stroke survivors and their families.

Such was its popularity that the group moved from monthly to weekly meetings, and now to its own dedicated space on the Bessboro Road in Blackrock.

The new CSS Centre will provide a five-day service of enabling activities that will sustain rehabilitation goals and promote health and wellbeing of stroke survivors and their families.

Activities include information and physiotherapy led-exercise sessions, tai-chi, boccia, yoga art, the CSS choir ‘Stroke Notes’, and counselling.

Carmel Kilcommons, one of the founding nurses of CSS, said she was “hugely proud” to see how far the group had come since it started in 2010.

It’s been a huge team effort, we've had fantastic volunteers, and the stroke survivors that are involved and their families are really the heroes of the day.

"They brought us to where we are and it's for them, and hopefully going forward this is a service that will serve the people of Cork,” she said.

The centre was officially opened on Friday by Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, and the launch included a video address by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

“Since 2010, Cork Stroke Support has been providing what I know to be an invaluable service to people suffering from the debilitating effects of stroke for their carers and families,” said Mr Martin.

“This new centre will provide dedicated facilities and a programme of activities which will enhance the rehabilitation, recovery, health and wellbeing of those affected by stroke. The centre will also be an important part of the treatment journey, providing a much-needed link with hospital and community services,” he said.

“Delivery of this wide range of supports and services on offer at the Cork Stroke Support Centre is essential in providing care closer to home, and enhances the lives of those affected by stroke, assisting them to live well as part of their local community,” he added.

Mr Martin said the Government’s new National Stroke Strategy 2021-2026 was “ambitious”, and “will bring major benefits to the healthcare system and to society as a whole”.

While CSS is largely funded by donations, the HSE has committed funding to the new centre from next year.

Chair of CSS Dan Cronin said the launch was “history being made”.

“The fact that it’s World Stroke Day, the day that we decided to open, it’s a great anniversary for us as well. It’s a historical day for the Cork Stroke Support Centre, and it's a great day for our survivors and their families and carers,” he said.