BAM to design and build new national school in Cork

BAM Ireland is to design and build four new national schools in Cork and Dublin as part of a joint venture with Glasgiven Contracts as principal contractor.

The construction company has been awarded the Design & Build (D&B) contract by the Department of Education for four schools, totalling 80 new classrooms.

With work now commenced at the four sites, all four schools are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022, in total accommodating more than 2,000 pupils.

The four projects are to be located at Carrs Hills in Cork, and in Ballinteer, Cherrywood, and Knocklyon in Co Dublin.

The new 4,635 sq m Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School (ETNS) to be developed at Carrs Hill in Cork is a 24-classroom multi-storey building including a three-classroom unit for children with special educational needs.

A new access road off the Carrigaline Road will also be provided, with a set-down area and 47 car parking spaces.

Site specific solutions

According to BAM, the project includes "site-specific solutions" such as rainwater harvesting, surface water attenuation, and photovoltaic panels.

The 4,426 sq m Ballinteer ETNS is to be built on the grounds of St Tiernan’s Community College.

This new 16-classroom, two-storey building will feature two classrooms for children with special educational needs, a green roof, and two ball courts.

It also includes a 1,207 sq m two-storey sports facility for St Tiernan’s Community School.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said: “This announcement will provide a timely boost for the parents and the wider local communities in these areas in Cork and Dublin and will continue to serve and educate young people for years to come."

I am particularly interested in the innovative and environmentally sustainable aspects of the construction of these four National schools.

"I would like to wish the construction team at BAM/Glasgiven and all school communities involved in the build the very best."

Theo Cullinane, BAM chief executive, said these school buildings will be constructed using the most sustainable materials and techniques available.