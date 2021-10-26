BAM to design and build new national school in Cork

The construction company is also building three schools in Dublin under the new joint venture
BAM to design and build new national school in Cork

The site at Carr's Hill in Cork, where the new 4,635 sq m Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School is under construction. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 14:25
Jess Casey

BAM Ireland is to design and build four new national schools in Cork and Dublin as part of a joint venture with Glasgiven Contracts as principal contractor.

The construction company has been awarded the Design & Build (D&B) contract by the Department of Education for four schools, totalling 80 new classrooms.

With work now commenced at the four sites, all four schools are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022, in total accommodating more than 2,000 pupils.

The four projects are to be located at Carrs Hills in Cork, and in Ballinteer, Cherrywood, and Knocklyon in Co Dublin. 

The new 4,635 sq m Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School (ETNS) to be developed at Carrs Hill in Cork is a 24-classroom multi-storey building including a three-classroom unit for children with special educational needs.

A new access road off the Carrigaline Road will also be provided, with a set-down area and 47 car parking spaces. 

Site specific solutions

According to BAM, the project includes "site-specific solutions" such as rainwater harvesting, surface water attenuation, and photovoltaic panels.

The 4,426 sq m Ballinteer ETNS is to be built on the grounds of St Tiernan’s Community College. 

This new 16-classroom, two-storey building will feature two classrooms for children with special educational needs, a green roof, and two ball courts. 

It also includes a 1,207 sq m two-storey sports facility for St Tiernan’s Community School.

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, said: “This announcement will provide a timely boost for the parents and the wider local communities in these areas in Cork and Dublin and will continue to serve and educate young people for years to come."

I am particularly interested in the innovative and environmentally sustainable aspects of the construction of these four National schools.

"I would like to wish the construction team at BAM/Glasgiven and all school communities involved in the build the very best." 

Theo Cullinane, BAM chief executive, said these school buildings will be constructed using the most sustainable materials and techniques available.

Read More

Riverdance to perform Live at the Marquee Cork for 25th anniversary show 

More in this section

Covid lockdowns led to 'significant drop' in assaults at Cork EDs Covid lockdowns led to 'significant drop' in assaults at Cork EDs
Grieving relatives face added trauma due to shortage of staff at Cork Coroners' Court Grieving relatives face added trauma due to shortage of staff at Cork Coroners' Court
Rural Kerry village wins global gold for ambitious community development plan  Rural Kerry village wins global gold for ambitious community development plan 
EducationSchoolsPlace: CorkPlace: Dublin
BAM to design and build new national school in Cork

Riverdance to perform Live at the Marquee Cork for 25th anniversary show 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 28
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices