'We're going to do all the things we took for granted' – Cork ready for the return of the jazz

Dylan Brickley, left, and Korey Power: 'We said we’d have to get a few ready, we have a bit of Frank Sinatra and a bit of Michael Bublé and that’s all you need. Picture: Denis Minihane

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 17:45
Ellen O'Regan

Music is already lilting through the streets on Friday afternoon, and buskers Dylan Brickley and Korey Power are looking forward to a busy jazz weekend.

“We’re very busy,” said Dylan.

“We have a few gigs, and busking here there’s a great buzz. It's been a tough old year so it's good now that we get to do our jobs again."

Korey said they have a few jazzy tunes in their setlist for the weekend that's in it.

“We said we’d have to get a few ready, we have a bit of Frank Sinatra and a bit of Michael Bublé and that’s all you need,” he said.

Aedín Crowley is picking up the last few “lashes and bits” for the big weekend.

“I’m really excited, there’s a big group of us going out to the Metropole on Sunday, and we’re going to go out and about tomorrow to try and catch a bit of street jazz. It’ll be the first time taking the heels out now in about two years, so I’ll bring the flats in the bag just in case I won't last,” she said.

Ger Buckley and Ruairí Doran are soaking in the atmosphere over a few pints.

“There’s a great buzz around the place. A group of us are heading out tonight, one of the lads is gigging in Voodoo – it's his first night back, and it’ll be our first late night back as well,” said Ger.

“I don't know now will we last past 12 o’clock, we might be in bed at that stage, half 11 was a push,” added Ruairí.

Helen Guinan came into town to soak in the atmosphere, before heading out over the weekend with visiting friends.

“We’re not really keen to go inside, but we’re hoping to walk around and see music outside on Sunday. I love a bit of bluesy jazz although I’m not a purist,” she said.

Maia Burke and Josipa Lemac are looking forward to a fully booked weekend in Il Padrino’s, where they both work.

“I love when the restaurant is buzzing,” said Maia. 

“And we have the Imperial Hotel just around the corner, so we might get to go there for an hour or so after work too,” she added.

“This is the first time in almost two years that finally, a festival is live, rather than virtual” said Josipa.

“It does bring a tear to my eye. We’re going to do the things that we were taking for granted, and we’re just going to be all together, like normal life again,” she said.

