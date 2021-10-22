Guinness Cork Jazz Festival: Daily highlights...  and no, it's not just jazz 

From pure jazz to hip-hop and rock, and everything in between, there are plenty of options for music fans in Cork this weekend
Some of the artists performing at this weekend's Guinness Cork Jazz Festival.

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 12:30
Mike McGrath Bryan

FRIDAY:

Mick Flannery and Susan O'Neill: at the top of their game on Friday night at the Opera House
The Language of Jazz 

Cork City Music Library Grand Parade, 1pm, free

A presentation to help all beginner- and intermediate-level musicians in their performance of jazz music, through the use of language. Presented by Dr. Ian Darrington MBE 

Karen Underwood: The Black American Songbook 

Cork Opera House Green Room, 3 & 6pm, €22 

Cork-based singer presents volume 2 of a show centred around the history of black music in America, from classic spirituals and gospel, to jazz and soul. Running all weekend.

Mick Flannery & Susan O'Neill 

Cork Opera House, 8pm, €30

Veteran singer-songwriters team up to present their collaborative album 'In the Game' live, off the back of supporting Phoebe Bridgers on her recent US tour.

Paul Dunlea & Cormac McCarthy 

Triskel Christchurch, 8pm, €25 

Two pillars of Cork's jazz community come together to perform a mixture of standards and original compositions.

Matthew Halsall: Manchester trumpeter and bandleader salutes the sun in live fashion at the Everyman.
Matthew Halsall & Band 

Everyman Palace, 10.15pm, €25 

Manchester jazz trumpeter and bandleader brings a full ensemble through compositions from tropical-inspired 2020 album 'Salute to the Sun'.

Stevie G & Minnie Marley 

River Lee Hotel, 10.30pm, free 

The don of Cork hip-hop mans the decks for young singer Minnie Marley by the riverside.

SATURDAY:

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble play several gigs in Cork at the weekend. 
HousePlants 

Cyprus Avenue, €20 

Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan and electronic producer Daithí give their new collaborative project a live outing.

MåsExödus 

Everyman Palace, 6pm, €30 

Choice Cuts founder Mark Murphy, bandleader Max Zaska and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble come together to explore the sound of contemporary jazz. Also performing Sunday at the same time and place.

One Horse Pony 

Barbarella, 6.30pm, free 

Cork folk-rockers hold up the floor at the Barrack Street bar formerly known as An Réalt Dearg and the Gateway.

Kneecap: Buachaillí dána, ag déanamh hip-hop agus ruaille buaille i Cyprus Avenue ar oiche Sathairn.
Kneecap 

Cyprus Avenue, 7pm, €22.50 

Belfast rabble-rousers Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí are back to wreck heads and stage equipment alike after the cancellation of pre-Covid Cork dates.

Colm Motherway 

Electric, 7pm, free

Veteran Cork DJ and Radio Otherway boss joins the Dim the Lights crew in selecting the tunes at the South Mall bar and restaurant all evening.

Marc Copland 

Triskel Christchurch, 8pm, €28

Iconic jazz pianist, referred to by critics as a "quiet giant", performs a one-off solo show at the Triskel, drawing from new solo album 'John'.

Marc Copland is at Triskel. 
The X Collective 

Everyman Palace, 10.15pm, €20

Irish soul, R&B and hip-hop talent coalesce in a live excursion for the Dublin-based collective, including vocalists Senita, Toshín, and Jess Kav.

Jenny Greene & Generic People 

Cork Opera House,11.30pm, €22.50 

Dublin-based DJ and 2FM presenter resumes her spot on the Jazz Weekend's late shift, serving up dance classics, floor-fillers and hidden gems.

SUNDAY:

The Academic: doing double-duty at Cyprus Avenue on Sunday. Pic: Miki Barlok
The Academic 

Cyprus Avenue, 2pm, €30 

A matinée Sunday show for the pop-rock chorus merchants after their evening show sold out quickly.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble 

Live at St. Luke's, 2pm, €30 

The HBE summons jazz-lovers to Sunday service with an afternoon set of old spirituals at the Northside's sonic temple.

Gold.Berg.Werk.

Triskel Christchurch, 2.30pm, €20 

Xenia Pestova Bennett (piano) and Ed Bennett (live electronics) perform a radical reinterpretation of Bach’s famous Goldberg Variations.

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble 

Everyman Palace, 6.30pm, €30 

The family band from the south side of Chicago returns to Cork stages after wowing live audiences on recent Jazz Weekend excursions.

Blok Rokn Beats 

Cork Opera House, 7pm, €26 

Today FM DJ Dec Pierce leads audiences on a journey into '90s big-beat classics, with live percussion from The Hit Machine.

Denise Chaila: Sunday gig at St. Luke's.
MåsExödus & Denise Chaila 

Live at St. Luke's, 7.30pm, €30 

The Pharaoh of Irish hip-hop treads the boards at St. Luke's to help MåsExödus in a last-minute reprise performance.

Pontius Pilate & The Naildrivers 

An Bróg, 7.30pm, free 

Amid all the jazz, a chance to hop on the train to Skaville with Leeside's resident two-tone heroes.

Kit Downes' Dreamlife of Debris 

Triskel Christchurch, 8pm, €25

An opportunity to hear the ECM Records man's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed album 'Dreamlife of Debris' in concert.

Kit Downes and his band are at Triskel. 
James Vincent McMorrow 

Everyman Palace, 9.30pm 

Singer-songwriter and producer heads to the Everyman to play tunes from major-label debut 'Grapefruit Season'.

Niall McCabe Band 

Coughlan's, 10.30pm, free 

Galway soulman and his full band get rammed into the back room at Douglas Street for a Sunday show.

Jenny Greene 

Cyprus Avenue, 11pm, €20 

Another super-serving of crowd-pleasers and floor-fillers from 2FM's resident dance encyclopedia.

King Kong Company 

Cork Opera House, 11.30pm, €25

Waterford crowd-pleasers (and their Boxhead) bring their festival-tested live show back to the Opera House stage - testing the audience's ability to stick to their seats!

MONDAY: 

Yasiin Bey: the former Mos Def heads to the Opera House for a jazz journey through his body of work on Monday night
Hyde Park Brass Band 

River Lee Hotel, 12pm, free 

Live jazz to cure what ails you after Sunday night's Bank-Holiday revelry.

Pa Sheehy 

Cyprus Avenue, 7pm, €15

Former Walking on Cars man has opened his solo account in recent times, reflecting on pre-lockdown life and the nature of change with debut EP 'The Art of Disappearing'.

Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def 

Cork Opera House, 7pm, €40 

Nineties hip-hop icon makes his Cork Jazz Weekend debut, exploring his catalogue with the help of a big band drawn from the ranks of the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.

OUTDOOR OPTIONS:

There will be free outdoor music at Emmet Place through the weekend. 
Beat on the Street

City centre; all weekend at various times, free

No, not the kid-friendly 2FM ragers of old - but happy jazz from some of Europe’s best marching bands as they parade the city streets.

The Jazz Bus

City centre; all weekend; free

You can celebrate the Jazz in many different ways - but going for a spin with one of the many marching bands doing the rounds has to be a highlight.

Blarney Concert Band 

Daunt Square; Saturday, 3.30pm, free 

A selection of light and popular music, played by the award-winning Blarney Concert Band as part of the Big Fringe lineup.

Jazz at the Super Dome

Emmet Place; Saturday and Sunday, all afternoon, free

The big brass bands that will be walking through town have a HQ to report to - and you can see them on stage, all afternoon, at the Super Dome, just outside Cork Opera House.

