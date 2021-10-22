Guinness Cork Jazz Festival: Daily highlights...  and no, it's not just jazz 

A presentation to help all beginner- and intermediate-level musicians in their performance of jazz music, through the use of language. Presented by Dr. Ian Darrington MBE
Cork-based singer presents volume 2 of a show centred around the history of black music in America, from classic spirituals and gospel, to jazz and soul. Running all weekend.
Veteran singer-songwriters team up to present their collaborative album 'In the Game' live, off the back of supporting Phoebe Bridgers on her recent US tour.
Two pillars of Cork's jazz community come together to perform a mixture of standards and original compositions.
Manchester jazz trumpeter and bandleader brings a full ensemble through compositions from tropical-inspired 2020 album 'Salute to the Sun'.
The don of Cork hip-hop mans the decks for young singer Minnie Marley by the riverside.
Bell X1 frontman Paul Noonan and electronic producer Daithí give their new collaborative project a live outing.
Choice Cuts founder Mark Murphy, bandleader Max Zaska and the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble come together to explore the sound of contemporary jazz. Also performing Sunday at the same time and place.
Cork folk-rockers hold up the floor at the Barrack Street bar formerly known as An Réalt Dearg and the Gateway.
Belfast rabble-rousers Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Próvaí are back to wreck heads and stage equipment alike after the cancellation of pre-Covid Cork dates.
Veteran Cork DJ and Radio Otherway boss joins the Dim the Lights crew in selecting the tunes at the South Mall bar and restaurant all evening.
Iconic jazz pianist, referred to by critics as a "quiet giant", performs a one-off solo show at the Triskel, drawing from new solo album 'John'.
Irish soul, R&B and hip-hop talent coalesce in a live excursion for the Dublin-based collective, including vocalists Senita, Toshín, and Jess Kav.
Dublin-based DJ and 2FM presenter resumes her spot on the Jazz Weekend's late shift, serving up dance classics, floor-fillers and hidden gems.
A matinée Sunday show for the pop-rock chorus merchants after their evening show sold out quickly.
The HBE summons jazz-lovers to Sunday service with an afternoon set of old spirituals at the Northside's sonic temple.
Xenia Pestova Bennett (piano) and Ed Bennett (live electronics) perform a radical reinterpretation of Bach’s famous Goldberg Variations.
The family band from the south side of Chicago returns to Cork stages after wowing live audiences on recent Jazz Weekend excursions.
Today FM DJ Dec Pierce leads audiences on a journey into '90s big-beat classics, with live percussion from The Hit Machine.
The Pharaoh of Irish hip-hop treads the boards at St. Luke's to help MåsExödus in a last-minute reprise performance.
Amid all the jazz, a chance to hop on the train to Skaville with Leeside's resident two-tone heroes.
An opportunity to hear the ECM Records man's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed album 'Dreamlife of Debris' in concert.
Singer-songwriter and producer heads to the Everyman to play tunes from major-label debut 'Grapefruit Season'.
Galway soulman and his full band get rammed into the back room at Douglas Street for a Sunday show.
Another super-serving of crowd-pleasers and floor-fillers from 2FM's resident dance encyclopedia.
Waterford crowd-pleasers (and their Boxhead) bring their festival-tested live show back to the Opera House stage - testing the audience's ability to stick to their seats!
Live jazz to cure what ails you after Sunday night's Bank-Holiday revelry.
Former Walking on Cars man has opened his solo account in recent times, reflecting on pre-lockdown life and the nature of change with debut EP 'The Art of Disappearing'.
Nineties hip-hop icon makes his Cork Jazz Weekend debut, exploring his catalogue with the help of a big band drawn from the ranks of the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble.
No, not the kid-friendly 2FM ragers of old - but happy jazz from some of Europe’s best marching bands as they parade the city streets.
You can celebrate the Jazz in many different ways - but going for a spin with one of the many marching bands doing the rounds has to be a highlight.
A selection of light and popular music, played by the award-winning Blarney Concert Band as part of the Big Fringe lineup.
The big brass bands that will be walking through town have a HQ to report to - and you can see them on stage, all afternoon, at the Super Dome, just outside Cork Opera House.