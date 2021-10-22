Waterford has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, health officials have revealed.

The incidence per 100,000 in the southeast county now stands at 1042.4, more than double the national average.

Longford (968.9) and Kerry (845.6) are the next worst in Ireland in figures revealed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The national incidence rate is 517.5 cases per 100,000 of the population.

In the two weeks up to October, there were 24,641 cases of Covid in Ireland, with a median age of 36-years-old.

In the same time frame, Dublin and Cork had the most amount of cases with 6601 and 2571 respectively.

It comes as the Chief Medical Officer warned of the “significant increase in transmission” in the past fortnight.

Dr Tony Holohan confirmed that a further 2,029 cases had been confirmed on Thursday.

He said that the disease incidence “is rising in all age groups and in every part of the country”.

The CMO also urged people take extra care ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend and as nightclubs and late bars reopen.

"As we come into the bank holiday weekend, take particular care with the three Cs – crowded places with many people nearby, close contact settings - especially where people may not be vaccinated, and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

“It’s particularly important that people who are vulnerable to severe infection of the disease even when vaccinated, such as older people, plan their activities and recognise the risk factors, particularly in indoor settings. If you plan to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated."

Dr Holohan also called on continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash their hands and maintain social distance

"Where possible it’s really important to avoid crowded situations, especially indoors. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then feel empowered to leave.