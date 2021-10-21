11 vehicles seized by CAB at motor dealership in Tipperary 

11 vehicles seized by CAB at motor dealership in Tipperary 

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation 

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 18:00
Steve Neville

Eleven vehicles have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) at a motor dealership in Tipperary.

The vehicles were seized and removed from the search site, with four of them being detained for customs/VRT offences.

The seized vehicles included:

  • 5 x Audi Q7;
  • 2 x Range Rover;
  • 2 x BMW X5;
  • Audi A4;
  • VW Passat.

Some 24 CAB officers carried out a search at the dealership where €11,000 in cash was also seized.

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction.

It is linked to a recent CAB search operation conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin 15 that occurred last month.

In the course of that search, seven high-value vehicles were seized with a cumulative value of €270,000.

