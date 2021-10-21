11 vehicles seized by CAB at motor dealership in Tipperary 

Eleven vehicles have been seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) at a motor dealership in Tipperary.
Some 24 CAB officers carried out a search at the dealership where €11,000 in cash was also seized.
The vehicles were seized and removed from the search site, with four of them being detained for customs/VRT offences.
The seized vehicles included:
- 5 x Audi Q7;
- 2 x Range Rover;
- 2 x BMW X5;
- Audi A4;
- VW Passat.
The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European Organised Crime Group operating within this jurisdiction.
It is linked to a recent CAB search operation conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin 15 that occurred last month.
In the course of that search, seven high-value vehicles were seized with a cumulative value of €270,000.