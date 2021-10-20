'The full story has been told': Brendan Kennelly's legacy remembered

One of Ireland’s most celebrated poets, Brendan Kennelly, has been laid to rest following a service in his home county, Kerry.

The former long-standing professor of modern literature at Trinity College Dublin was one Ireland’s best-known poets and passed away at the age of 85.

Mourners were reminded of his great legacy during the service with a moving reading of his much-loved poem, Begin.

“Brendan’s life is now complete, and the full story has been told,” the congregation was told.

The funeral of Brendan Kennelly in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, on Wednesday. Picture: Domnick Walsh

The Kerry-born poet penned more than 30 collections and was remembered for his “extraordinary generosity” in fostering the talents of others.

“Today we are burying both a poet, an academic, a scholar and so forth,” mourners heard.

“I have one fanciful suggestion," the Fr Michael Hussey said.

"All scholars should, before they walk off the stage, get a big page of brown paper with all their books together.

“Make them into a parcel. But here’s where I’m serious… put a label around them and what would that label be? Two words: Safeguarding Memory. Shouldn’t that be the case with all writers, academics, historians, play wrights – the lot.

“I think that is a powerful way of describing what is left behind after creative people. Their work should be seen as safeguarding memory.”

Tributes were posted by many during the online streaming of the funeral service.

One person described him as “a man that didn’t forget where he came from” while another said no words could ever sum up the length and breadth of his life.

Tributes were posted by many during the online streaming of the funeral service. Picture: Domnick Walsh

The congregation were left with a colourful image of Mr Kennelly seated alongside other renowned Irish poets and academics who have passed, including Seamus Heaney and Patrick Kavanagh, before he was removed from the church.

President Michael D Higgins had led tributes to Mr Kennelly earlier this week, hailing his contribution to Irish literature.

“As one of those who had the great fortune of enjoying the gift of friendship with Brendan Kennelly for many years, it is with great sadness that I have heard of his passing,” he said.

“As a poet, Brendan Kennelly had forged a special place in the affections of the Irish people. He brought so much resonance, insight, and the revelation of the joy of intimacy to the performance of his poems and to gatherings in so many parts of Ireland. He did so with a special charm, wit, energy and passion.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin added: “We’ve lost a great teacher, poet, raconteur; a man of great intelligence and wit.

“The Irish people loved hearing his voice and reading his poetry.”

A public memorial will be held to celebrate Mr Kennelly’s life in 2022.