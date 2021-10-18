Questions raised over €300k regeneration spend on Limerick Opera Site

The landmark commercial development is not in or near the four areas which were the focus of the regeneration plan
Questions raised over €300k regeneration spend on Limerick Opera Site

The site of the proposed Opera Centre, a €200m programme which is part of the Limerick 2030 Plan.

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 19:02
Ryan O’Rourke

Questions have been raised as to why over €300,000 earmarked for Limerick's regeneration programme has been spent on works on the city's Opera Site, a landmark commercial development.

The Limerick Regeneration Framework Implementation Plan (LRFIP), launched in 2008 and revised in 2013, had promised annual spending of €28m to transform a number of areas of Limerick which were impoverished and socially disadvantaged.

The regeneration plans were partly in response to gangland feuding that resulted in 20 deaths and mainly affected the communities living in Moyross, Southill, St Mary’s Park, and Ballinacurra Weston. 

At a special meeting of the Metropolitan District of Limerick to discuss the regeneration programme, Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely raised the fact that €346,166 had been spent on stabilisation of the Opera Site, as part of that development's phase one works.

€200m programme

Located in the city centre, the Opera Centre Site is a €200m programme, which will include a 450,000sq ft campus when completed, and is part of the Limerick 2030 Plan.

However, it is not located in or near any of the four areas which were the focus of the Limerick regeneration plan.

Ms Kiely questioned why the money was spent on the Opera Site programme and what "the purpose, or value, was to the regeneration communities.” 

In response, the director of regeneration, Joe Delaney, referred back to the plan from 2013, which he says was “intrinsically linked” with the 2030 plans.

“It was anticipated that those stabilisation works would be done as part of the plan,” said Mr Delaney, confirming that the Opera Site did receive funding from the regeneration project.

Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe said that “over €300,000 had been spent on the Opera Site, but we have people unable to heat their houses” in regeneration areas, where he said the work on thermal upgrades had been “slow”. 

Fianna Fáil councillor Jerry O'Dea asked for a greater breakdown on the Opera Site expenditure and was told by Mr Delaney that he would get the information required.

Read More

Garda Commissioner defends probe into Limerick gardaí

More in this section

Four Courts4 Landowners challenge Kerry County Council over Dingle housing development
Five Munster hospitals among 20 most over-crowded in Ireland, study shows Five Munster hospitals among 20 most over-crowded in Ireland, study shows
'He disappeared as mysteriously as he arrived' — crowds gather in tribute to Fungie 'He disappeared as mysteriously as he arrived' — crowds gather in tribute to Fungie
regenerationLimerickPlace: LimerickPlace: Limerick Opera Site
CC CAB ANNIVERSARY

Garda Commissioner defends probe into Limerick gardaí

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 16, 2021

  • 1
  • 7
  • 20
  • 21
  • 24
  • 44
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices