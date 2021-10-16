'It is keeping families together': Protest held to keep Owenacurra mental health centre open

Concerns around the cost of renovating an under-threat mental health centre in East Cork have been referred to the Public Accounts Committee, a large protest heard on Saturday.

The Owenacurra mental health centre is being shut down because the HSE found the 1970s buildings to be not fit for purpose and the potential cost of renovations too high, managers recently told the Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health.

Queries into the details of these costs have not been addressed by the HSE, the protest heard, despite families’ strong wish the building should be renovated not shut down.

HSE Cork/Kerry community healthcare is closing the residential service and respite services but have said they will re-home the day service currently on-site.

Mary Hurley, whose 60-year-old sister has lived in Owenacura for 25 years, called for the closure plans to be halted.

“We’ve been left with more questions than answers since the Oireachtas meeting,” she said. “Families should be able now to appoint an independent structural engineer.”

It had been proposed to shut the service by the end of this month, but that has been pushed out due to difficulties in finding appropriate housing, the HSE has previously said.

Fine Gael TD for Cork East David Stanton told a large crowd on Saturday the situation has been handled “very, very badly”.

“This was announced last June just as the Dáil was going to recess, and that I think was a tactic,” he said.

“We are all here today folks to ensure we have a proper mental health service in East Cork. Never before was it as needed as now.”

He said the closure affects not only the 19 residents, but also between 40 and 60 weekly users of the day services, their families and friends.

“This is vitally important, hugely important,” he said. “It is keeping families together, supporting people through challenge and helping people.”

The HSE previously said that the building could not be made fit for purpose even with extensive renovations.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork East Pat Buckley said: “It is not fit for purpose because the HSE have never spent money in the building.”

He said reports going back to 2006 show repairs were not carried out in a timely fashion.

Mr Buckley also raised the negative impact the pandemic has had on general mental health, saying more people will rely on services going forward.

“We have one of the best hospitals, in a community-led setting with integration (to the community),” he said.

“This is part of the Sláintecare report, part of the mental health care reports. This is a model of excellence which should be improved and replicated around the country.”

Local Green councillor Liam Quaide was critical of the communication with families and residents.

“Even though the closure date has been pushed out, the closure process is very much under way,” he said.

He said the campaign group Friends of Owenacurra asked in vain for details of costs of renovation, as had the Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health last month.

“I think it is the least the families can expect now that they be allowed appoint an independent structural engineer to asses the building, and assess how the building compares to alternative facilities,” he said.