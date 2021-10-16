Two more inmates flee from open prison with escaped drug dealer still at large

Two more inmates have escaped an open prison in Co Cavan less than a fortnight since the last escape there.

The Prison Service has confirmed the men absconded from the open centre near Blacklion earlier today.

Gardaí have been alerted to arrest them and bring them back to the facility.

In a statement this afternoon, the Prison Service confirmed the escape and said gardaí were searching for the pair.

"The Prison Service can confirm two prisoners absconded from Loughan House on October 16, 2021.

"An Garda Síochána have been notified.

"When a prisoner absconds An Garda Síochána are informed and they have the power to detain, arrest, and return such persons to prison," the statement said.

A convicted drug dealer is still at large after absconding from Loughan House at the start of the month.

The Dublin inmate has been locked up for over 10 years on drug and firearm offences.

The man in his 50s escaped from Loughan House on October 4.