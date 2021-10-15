Woman who lost case over playground swing injury plans to appeal

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Susan O'Mahoney said she would have to pay upwards of €20,000 costs for swing that was 'an accident waiting to happen'
Woman who lost case over playground swing injury plans to appeal

Ms O’Mahoney’s injury occurred on March 30, 2016, as she was exiting the swing, which she had got onto with a child whom she was then minding, aged two years and 10 months. File picture

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 15:07
Steve Neville and Vivienne Clarke

A woman who lost a case over injuries sustained in a playground has said she plans on appealing the decision.

On Thursday, two women who claimed to have injured their ankles as they got out of a bird’s nest basket swing in a children’s playground in Tipperary, lost their actions.

Mr Justice Michael Twomey found there was no negligence or breach of duty by Tipperary County Council.

The accidents were caused by two adults deciding to use equipment not designed for adult use and “common sense” would tell any adult they should not use a swing designed for use by children, he said.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline, Susan O’Mahoney, 54, said the swing needs to be lifted 1ft off the ground to prevent further injury.

Separate cases were brought by Ms O’Mahoney and Sarah Kennedy and both women sued over ankle injuries sustained, on different occasions, as they got out of a bird’s nest basket swing in a community playground in Newcastle, Co Tipperary, built after members of the local community raised funds for it.

Ms O’Mahoney’s injury occurred on March 30, 2016, as she was exiting the swing, which she had got onto with a child whom she was then minding, aged two years and 10 months.

Ms O’Mahoney said she knew there was a chance they were going to lose but she felt strongly about it.

Legal costs

She said about “twenty-odd thousand euro” would have to be paid in legal costs.

Ms O’Mahoney explained she got on the swing “solely to mind the child”.

Explaining the incident, she said she went to get off the swing and she put down her leg to get off it.

She said that the rim of the swing was “quite heavy” and it connected with the back of her and knee and dragged her leg under it and she ended up breaking her ankle.

Ms O’Mahoney said the pain was “excruciating”.

After the incident, another woman approached her who said: “I saw what happened you, I think you’ve broken your ankle cause the same thing happened to me on that swing two years ago”.

Ms O’Mahoney said she was out of work for about two-and-a-half months as a result of the injury.

“I became concerned because people were saying to me that happened to me,” she said, and she said something had to be done.

Other avenues were tried, including contacting a councillor.

She said a solicitor she contacted said they could get an engineer to look at the swing and the engineer said the swing was one foot lower than it should have been.

“This swing is an accident waiting to happen,” Ms O’Mahoney recalled the engineer saying.

Ms O’Mahoney claimed she went to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB), who decided she should be awarded €22,000.

She said she accepted it but the “other side refused, and they said in their view there was nothing wrong with the swing”.

A safety report from Play Services Ireland had recommended the swing be raised by 300mm and this had been presented in court, but was not referenced by the judge, she said.

At all times she was “willing to engage” with the council, she said, and had only initiated the action as she wanted the swing to be made safer. It had been her barrister’s decision to take the case to the High Court, her goal had been “to have the swing sorted”.

Ms O’Mahoney added she wouldn’t have taken the case if she was the only person who had been injured.

She said she only did so as other people also alleged to have been injured on the swing.

Ms O’Mahoney was injured on the swing in 2016 and in 2020 the playground was closed down following an inspection that highlighted repairs were needed. She said she wanted to see the playground reopened, but that the swing should be made safe as it had the potential to injure a child.

“I feel we have done some good as it forced an inspection. I want children to be safe”.

Ms O’Mahoney said she had been told she had grounds for appeal and intended to do so.

Read More

Tory MP David Amess dead after being stabbed at constituency meeting

More in this section

DENIS SCANNELL Joe Duffy Motors to buy Cork's landmark CAB Ford dealership
Stop unknown calling. Phone scam on the screen. Cork victim of phone scam lost thousands of euro
Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children Gardaí called to Cork playground after reports man approached children
Woman who lost case over playground swing injury plans to appeal

Cork Jazz Festival 'expected' to go ahead, says Simon Coveney

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 39
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices