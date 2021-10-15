UK Conservative MP stabbed multiple times at constituency surgery

A man has been arrested after Conservative MP David Amess was reportedly stabbed several times at a surgery in his Southend West constituency.
The 69-year-old was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.
Essex Police said: A man’s been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.
“We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.
“A man was arrested shortly after and we’re not looking for anyone else.”
A spokesman for his office in Westminster said: “The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is. We are still waiting.”