UK Conservative MP stabbed multiple times at constituency surgery

David Amess : UK Parliament official portrait 2017.

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 14:08
PA

A man has been arrested after Conservative MP David Amess was reportedly stabbed several times at a surgery in his Southend West constituency.

The 69-year-old was attacked on Friday at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

Essex Police said: A man’s been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea.

“We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm.

“A man was arrested shortly after and we’re not looking for anyone else.”

A spokesman for his office in Westminster said: “The incident has happened. I don’t know what the incident is. We are still waiting.”

