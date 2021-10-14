Cork Jazz Festival: Travel disruption and Covid uncertainty fail to derail mood 

Uncertainty around the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and disruption to rail and air travel has failed to dampen enthusiasm for the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival, which returns next Friday.

Mounting concerns about a rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations are threatening to delay the final easing of public health restrictions, due to take place October 22, the same day as the festival begins.

The festival has been dealt a further blow with travel disruptions after Iarnród Éireann’s decision to shut down the main rail line into the city for signalling upgrades.

This is in addition to the closure of Cork Airport for runway reconstruction as well as ongoing roadworks taking place at the Dunkettle Interchange.

Despite all this, optimism is high in a city that has not hosted a major event since Christmas 2019.

“All going well I think it’s going to be a bumper weekend for the city and it’s well deserved after the last 18 months,” said the vice president of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy.

Mr Herlihy said businesses in the city are delighted to have the festival back despite the added challenges.

“The only worry is with the increasing Covid numbers. Micheál Martin said he can’t guarantee the restrictions being lifted next week,” he said.

Staff shortages after Covid-19 lockdowns have also left gaps in the labour market as skilled hospitality workers departed the sector.

Seán McCarthy from Soho Bar and Restaurant on Grand Parade in Cork said the hospitality industry “is constantly getting information very late" and forced to adjust business plans with delayed information.

A late announcement from Diageo Ireland about the festival did not help businesses either, he said.

No decision on restrictions is expected before Tuesday at the earliest as the National Public Health Emergency Team is yet to offer its latest advice to the Government.

Mr McCarthy said businesses are struggling to answer customers’ questions surrounding safety and Covid-19.

He's more positive about the travel works despite the inconvenience ahead of a major business weekend for the city.

Every city takes disruption when it is growing. The one concern I would have is having them all happening together.

Fergal Harte, a spokesperson for the Cork branch of Irish Hotels Federation, thinks the travel disruptions won’t prevent too many people from staying in the city.

“But from a hotel’s perspective, it’s really a case of ensuring that we have everything in place and ready to go for the weekend. That’s as much as we can manage from our side,” he said.

“It’s been a long year-and-a-half through the pandemic and we are very optimistic and hopeful for the future and we really appreciate the fact now that our hotels are back open and serving the public.

“It’s great for Cork to have these events and activities back on the agenda,” he said.